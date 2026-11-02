In recent times, Spain’s independent film distributors have shown remarkable resilience in the face of challenges, experiencing significant growth in box office revenues. This momentum was a focal point at the sixth edition of the Merci market, held in Valladolid, where a diverse array of buyers converged to explore new opportunities in film distribution.

Growth in Box Office Receipts

According to Rentrak figures presented at Merci, members of Adicine, Spain’s premier independent film distributors association, reported a 45% increase in box office receipts through September. Notably, Elastica Films’ recent release, “La Bola Negra,” which hit theaters on September 25, has added to this positive trend with a strong theatrical performance.

Despite the rising revenues, competition for screen space remains fierce. Distributors, exhibitors, and streaming executives gathered at the Merci roundtable titled “Cinemas, Distributors and Platforms: Together for Audiences,” to discuss pressing issues such as overcrowded release schedules and the dominance of major hits within the theatrical market.

Rebuilding the Middle

Miguel Morales from Wanda Visión cautioned that with 14 to 15 films being released weekly—both Spanish and international audiences—and cinemas are struggling to accommodate them. “Neither audiences nor cinemas can absorb that,” he stated, shedding light on a grim reality where Spanish and French comedies that once attracted 100,000 admissions now struggle to reach a mere 10,000.

Morales also highlighted the challenges of securing screen bookings, which sometimes remain tentative until the week before a film’s release, thereby undermining promotional efforts. “Sometimes 80% of a weekend’s box office may come from just one film. That’s not healthy either,” lamented Mercedes Gamero, CEO of Beta Fiction Spain. There is a pressing need for yve-style.com, she noted, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that mid-range films are given a chance to thrive.

Eva Rekettyei, programming director at Cines Yelmo, recognized that while big releases can boost the visibility of smaller films, cinemas cannot accommodate every title being produced. “As exhibitors, we cannot absorb everything being made, not just in Spain but around the world. Our space is finite,” she remarked.

Theatrical Windows Under Scrutiny

There was consensus among exhibitors and platforms regarding the value of a theatrical run, although opinions diverged on the length of exclusivity for films in theaters. Movistar Plus’s editorial director Íñigo Trojaola emphasized the platform’s dependency on cinemas, stating, “We feed off cinemas.” His company releases around 280 films annually, predominantly focusing on independent cinema, yet they are unable to accommodate everything available.

Octavio Alzola, programming and marketing director at Cines Renoir, noted the gradual return to longer exclusive windows since the pandemic, emphasizing that it is about recognizing the value of a film’s time in theaters. Meanwhile, streaming executives called for flexibility regarding the rigid exclusivity periods, voicing concerns that such constraints could lead to films fading into obscurity. Trojaola warned, “Sometimes that window is so rigid that it condemns films to silence.”

Filmin COO and co-founder José Antonio de Luna highlighted the risks of piracy for films that leave theaters yet remain unavailable through legal channels for extended periods. “Not all films are alike,” he stressed, advocating for tailored approaches based on specific releases. A notable instance of collaboration emerged with Oliver Laxe’s “Sirât,” which not only screened at Cines Renoir but also became a highlight during Movistar Plus’s promotional campaign, successfully driving more audience to cinemas.

More Buyers at Merci

The Merci market has seen an increase in attendance from buyers, including those from broadcasters and major streaming platforms. The event, organized by the Valladolid Film Festival (Seminci) and Adicine, attracted approximately 215 professionals this year, up from 190 in 2025. They explored a varied lineup of 26 films set for theatrical release in Spain from late 2026 to mid-2027.

Key representatives from RTVE, Movistar Plus, Filmin, and HBO attended, alongside regional public broadcasters, which included first-time participant ETB Basque television. Market coordinator Olimpia Pont Cháfer noted the presence of decision-makers, indicating that while deals may take time to finalize, the screenings at Merci are instrumental in introducing buyers to films they might not have previously considered.

With acquisition prices on the rise, many Spanish indie distributors are beginning to collaborate more closely, joining forces to share costs, bookings, and marketing efforts for films.

Cienfuegos’ Legacy and La Meseta Awards

The sixth edition of Merci marked the first since the passing of former Seminci director José Luis Cienfuegos in December 2025. In his honor, the market’s career award was named after him and presented to Otilio García Gobeo, a prominent figure at Golem Cinemas and Golem Distribución for over four decades.