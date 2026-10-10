Sophia Laforteza of KATSEYE Set to Rejoin Group in 2027

Connecticut native Lara Raj, born on November 3, 2005, has already made impressive strides in the performing arts. Before being scouted for Dream Academy, she showcased her singing talent through various videos on social media platforms. Her journey as a performer began early, filled with vocal lessons, acting training, and dance classes in Dallas, Texas, where she spent her formative years.

Early Performances and Education

In her childhood, Lara was actively involved with the Septien Entertainment Group, performing at notable venues such as the House of Blues, Hard Rock Cafe, American Airlines Center, and Six Flags, along with participating in several music festivals. Reflecting on her early training, she stated in a 2020 interview with Voyage LA, “I began vocal lessons, acting training and dance classes in Dallas, Texas, where I spent my early childhood.”

A Move to the Big Apple

As a teenager, Lara relocated to New York City to enhance her education by studying at the prestigious Professional Performing Arts School and Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, which has produced illustrious alumni such as Jennifer Aniston and Timothée Chalamet. While juggling her studies, she actively auditioned for various acting and modeling opportunities, landing a guest appearance on an episode of The Blacklist in 2018.

Joining KATSEYE and the Future

In her recent venture, Lara became a part of KATSEYE—culled from her suggestion to spell the name with a “K”—after impressing producers of Pop Star Academy, who were in search of “a vocalist that will sell out stadiums.” She earned a commendable second place with a score of 82.67, further establishing her presence in the competitive world of music.