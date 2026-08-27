Tragic Injuries Force Closure of Intense Six Flags Coaster

After two riders suffered severe brain hemorrhages, Six Flags Magic Mountain has closed its popular roller coaster, X2, since July 12. The incidents have raised alarming concerns about the safety of the ride.

Disturbing Incidents at X2

According to a CNN investigation, both women who experienced the brain injuries lost consciousness after riding the coaster six days apart. Each required surgery for brain hemorrhages typically associated with high-speed collisions. Three neurosurgeons involved in their care indicated in correspondence that these severe injuries were the result of a “traumatic rapid acceleration-deceleration event” during the ride.

Current Condition of the Riders

The second rider is currently in a coma. Reports indicate that Six Flags has offered her only McDonald’s food since the incident. Her father criticized park management’s decision to keep X2 operational after the first injury, stating, “whoever decided to keep X2 open after the first July injury case has a lot to answer for,” and emphatically adding, “It’s got to stop.”

A History of Safety Concerns

CNN’s investigation uncovered a troubling history associated with the X2 ride, revealing over a dozen reports of injuries that led to hospitalizations, including two fatal cases involving riders in their twenties. While one of these victims had a preexisting brain abnormality, it raises significant questions about the ride’s safety record. Additionally, Six Flags records indicated that there were at least 70 complaints of head and neck injuries reported between 2019 and 2022.

Understanding the X2 Experience

X2 is a high-speed “4D” coaster known for its near-vertical drops and independently rotating seats that flip riders upside down. First opening to acclaim in 2002, it was even voted “Coaster of the Year” by enthusiasts. However, the thrill of the ride has now been overshadowed by serious safety concerns.

Six Flags’ Response

In light of the incidents, Six Flags has defended the X2, citing that safety warnings are prominently displayed and that the ride undergoes regular testing to comply with industry safety standards. The company’s legal representatives argue that the forces exerted by the ride are not strong enough to cause brain injuries in “normal” riders if instructions are followed. In certain cases, they have suggested that injuries may have resulted from rider negligence.

Future of the Ride