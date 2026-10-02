Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Surprise Fans with Secret Wedding

Sophia Bush, known for her roles in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “One Tree Hill,” has revealed a significant personal milestone in her new memoir, “And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes From a Life in Progress.” Bush shared that she secretly married former professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris during a private ceremony in upstate New York in the summer of 2025.

The Private Ceremony

The intimate wedding featured the couple’s family, including Harris’ children, Sloane and Ocean. In an exclusive interview with Vogue, published on Wednesday, Bush and Harris detailed the sweet moments of their special day. After the ceremony, they took time to visit friends and family, sharing the joyful news of their nuptials.

Sharing Their Joy

Bush expressed the excitement of being able to embrace her new title. “I don’t want to keep sitting on panels or in interviews and being like, ‘My partner,’” she told Vogue during a Zoom conversation. “You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife. And it feels so amazing to say that.” Her heartfelt words highlight a deep commitment and connection to Harris.

Family Moments

The couple fondly recalled the memories created with Harris’ children on their wedding night, describing a delightful scene of roasting marshmallows together. “It was so precious, and zero pressure. I will never forget it,” Bush said, painting a picture of a joyful and relaxed family celebration.

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