Sofia Richie’s Sad Selfie after Scott Disick Rehab Stint

Sofia Richie has shared her very first Instagram blog post considering that BF Scott Disick signed in and out of rehabilitation. She looked a little down in a picture that showed off her lovely make-up complimentary face.

Sofia Richie still hasn’t spoken up yet regarding her partner Scott Disick‘s short job in rehabilitation. But she lastly shared her very first Instagram blog post considering that he signed in to a Colorado therapy fixate Apr. 28, just to leave on May 4 when his privacy was breached in numerous reports. In a May 7 Instagram photo, Sofia looked much like everybody else that remains in quarantine and tired. Her face showed up miserable in the image; however, her subtitle was light-hearted.

Sofia might be seen inside your home in an area with fancy paints and mirrors on the wall surfaces. She had her arms folded up before her atop a chair and relaxed her chin upon them. The 21-year-old was virtually make-up complimentary, looking so all-natural with simply some light naked play down her lips. Sofia’s hair was wet and split down the center, with her all-natural brownish origins expanding in numerous inches over her blonde locks.

Sofia looked directly right into the cam, as some bling might be seen on her wrist. She shook a ruby tennis armband, a yellow gold Cartier like a bangle armband, and a silver Cartier Tank watch. She had a fragile band of rubies on her third finger, however not also looking fantastic and using fantastic fashion jewelry might raise her state of mind. Sofia captioned the image, “Thursday’s are…exciting,” appearing to be tired out of her mind while in quarantine. When a pal happily commented, “I’m proud of you for knowing what day it is,” Sofia reacted back “totally,” with chuckling so hard they’re sobbing emojis.

Scott and Sofia were last photographed with each other on Apr. 25, as he rode an electric bike along the coastline in Malibu while she remained on the back with her arms around him. Scott’s attorney Marty Singer verified to HollywoodLife on May 4 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrity did examine himself right into rehabilitation on April 28; however, he had considering that left the center.

Singer’s declaration reviewed: “To finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott decided to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check-in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Shockingly, as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

As we formerly informed you SOLELY, Sofia was completely encouraging of Scott’s choice to get in therapy. “Sofia loves Scott, and she thought it was really brave of him to face his issues and reach out for help. She had talked with him about it in the past, but right now was the time Scott felt it was best to go since everybody was quarantined, and he could take time out to focus on himself. She’s going to continue being there for him, and she’s proud he’s working on himself.”