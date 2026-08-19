Soderbergh Collaborates with Everyman for London Screening Series

Renowned filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is set to combine his passions for cinema and Bolivian brandy with an exciting new project. Over 63 days, from September 3 to October 30, Soderbergh will collaborate with the British arthouse movie theater chain Everyman to present “A Man Under the Influence: 63 Days of Steven Soderbergh’s Selects” at The Whiteley in London. This weekly film and cocktail series will spotlight nine influential films handpicked by Soderbergh, one from each decade, offering a unique blend of cinema and crafted cocktails.

A Unique Cinematic Experience

Following the success of January’s sold-out debut in New York, which was presented in partnership with Nitehawk Cinemas, this London series invites film enthusiasts to indulge in a 63-minute happy hour every Thursday evening. Patrons will enjoy a selection of Singani 63 cocktails before settling into the theater to watch a featured film, paired with a special cocktail inspired by that week’s screening and created by a top London bar.

Curated Film Selections

During each event, Soderbergh will introduce one of his meticulously curated films through an exclusive video presentation. The selected films for the series include classics such as “Trouble in Paradise,” “Notorious,” “The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T,” “The Servant,” “Jaws,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Fargo,” “Lost in Translation,” and “Phantom Thread.” This eclectic mix reflects both personal and cultural significance, showcasing Soderbergh’s cinematic influences over the years.

The Origin of Singani 63

Soderbergh’s admiration for the Bolivian brandy, Singani 63, began in 2007 while filming “Che.” His first sip at that time led him to meet the Granier family, who produce the spirit in their Casa Real distillery. In 2009, they partnered to launch Singani 63, which has since garnered accolades and popularity among spirits enthusiasts.

Signature Cocktails and Promotions

Attendees of the screening series will have the opportunity to savor a bespoke cocktail, the “Spiced Soderbergh Sour,” which will debut alongside the series. Starting in late September, this signature drink will also be available at all 49 Everyman cinemas across the U.K.

In conjunction with the series launch, Singani 63 will be sold in all 15 Amathus stores, an independent family-owned specialist drinks retailer. These locations will feature special promotions, including signed bottle giveaways, Everyman membership prizes, and tastings.

Soderbergh’s Enthusiasm