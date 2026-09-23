Sister Group Teams Up With Common Interest in Bold Investment

Sister Group, the transatlantic media powerhouse co-founded by Jane Featherstone and Elisabeth Murdoch, has made a significant entry into the branded entertainment sector through a strategic partnership with Common Interest, a London-based communications and entertainment company. As part of this collaboration, Sister Group has also made a minority investment in Common Interest, signifying its commitment to innovate within the branded content space.

Collaboration to Foster Brand-Inclusive Creative Projects

The partnership with Common Interest, founded by Anthony Freedman, aims to blend “brand creativity, entertainment execution, and access to world-class production talent.” Both groups are already actively collaborating on various projects, working together to create a robust slate of initiatives that link brand partners from their inception.

Common Interest’s Vision and Capabilities

Founded in September 2023, Common Interest encompasses a diverse range of expertise, including brand experiences, entertainment-led communications, cultural intelligence, and intellectual property (IP) development. The group is composed of eight companies: 21st Century Brand, Amplify, Baby Teeth, CultureLab, Knock Three Times, Otherway, Seed, and Wonder. One notable project from Baby Teeth includes the recent production of “Finding Jamie,” a microdrama series created for the Jamie Oliver Group in collaboration with Life360.

Shared Values and Creative Synergy

Murdoch and Featherstone expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We immediately found a cultural and creative kinship with Anthony and the exceptionally talented teams he has assembled across Common Interest. Their deep commitment to entertainment and brand strategies that people actually care about mirrors the values of creative excellence, authorship, and risk-taking intrinsic to Sister.” The duo emphasized that they are not merely aligned on paper but are already engaged with promising ideas where the combination of their expertise proves powerful.

A Shift in the Entertainment Landscape

This partnership is emerging at a transformative time, as the two companies describe a “structural change” in the industry, where brands are increasingly included in entertainment discussions from the early stages of development. As audiences become more receptive to brand-led content and diverse formats of entertainment, the opportunity for engagement is expanding.

A New Era of Brand and Entertainment Collaboration

Freedman, Founder and CEO of Common Interest, highlighted this evolving landscape by stating, “Advertising is looking for new ways to reach audiences, and entertainment has never been more open to working with brands as a genuine creative partner. Each needs what the other has, and the appetite for that is already visible, from Barbie to LEGO to Kraft Heinz’s new partnership with Disney. This partnership is more than a meeting of minds; it’s a real commitment from both sides to prove that brands can be part of shaping entertainment without compromising on what audiences love.”

Sister Group’s Diverse Portfolio

The Sister Group encompasses a wide array of businesses in television and film (including Sister Pictures, Dorothy St Pictures, Yes Yes Media, Locksmith Animation, South of the River, and Unanimous Media), podcasting (Campside Media), publishing (Zando, AWA), music and live experiences (KOKO), and digital-first production (After Party Studios). Recently, the group also announced a partnership with journalist and broadcaster Amol Rajan to produce and distribute content for his new Creator Economy venture.

Management of the Partnership