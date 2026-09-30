Shocking Elimination: TK Celeb Bids Goodbye on Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars: How Much Do the Celebrities Get Paid?
The popular reality competition series Dancing With the Stars not only captivates audiences with its glitzy performances and star-studded cast, but it also raises questions about the financial rewards for its contestants. Since its inception, the show has become a lucrative platform for celebrities, with earnings that can vary significantly based on their performance and progression in the competition.
Base Earnings and Progression
According to a report by Variety in 2019, celebrities participating in Dancing With the Stars receive a base salary of $125,000, which covers the rehearsal period and the first two weeks of the show’s broadcast. As contestants advance through the competition, their earnings increase weekly, with a maximum potential earning reported to be up to $295,000.
Insights from Season 27 Champion
Bobby Bones, who won season 27 with his partner Sharna Burgess, provided additional insights into the show’s pay structure during a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets. He shared that earnings increase with each week, stating, “That show pays OK. Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.” Bones indicated that he received a base salary of approximately $110,000 and ultimately earned close to $400,000 from his time on the show.
Lack of Official Confirmation
Despite these figures being reported by various sources, it’s important to note that ABC has not publicly confirmed the specific salary details for contestants on Dancing With the Stars. As such, while the financial incentives are significant, precise figures may still remain speculative.