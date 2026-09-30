Shocking Elimination: TK Celeb Bids Goodbye on Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars: How Much Do the Celebrities Get Paid?

The popular reality competition series Dancing With the Stars not only captivates audiences with its glitzy performances and star-studded cast, but it also raises questions about the financial rewards for its contestants. Since its inception, the show has become a lucrative platform for celebrities, with earnings that can vary significantly based on their performance and progression in the competition.

Base Earnings and Progression

According to a report by Variety in 2019, celebrities participating in Dancing With the Stars receive a base salary of $125,000, which covers the rehearsal period and the first two weeks of the show’s broadcast. As contestants advance through the competition, their earnings increase weekly, with a maximum potential earning reported to be up to $295,000.

Insights from Season 27 Champion

Bobby Bones, who won season 27 with his partner Sharna Burgess, provided additional insights into the show’s pay structure during a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets. He shared that earnings increase with each week, stating, “That show pays OK. Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.” Bones indicated that he received a base salary of approximately $110,000 and ultimately earned close to $400,000 from his time on the show.

Lack of Official Confirmation