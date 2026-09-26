Sequel '200 Litres of Gold' Promises More Depth and Humor

Following the success of the box-office hit “100 Litres of Gold,” which served as Finland’s submission for last year’s Oscars, a sequel is on the horizon. Titled “200 Litres of Gold,” this next installment continues the humorous exploration of the Finnish beverage sahti and its cultural significance.

Plot Overview and Character Dynamics

In “100 Litres of Gold,” the story revolved around sisters making sahti for a wedding. However, in the sequel, they turn their brewing skills towards a new goal: competing in the Finnish Sahti Championship. Director Teemu Nikki elaborates, “To win, they need to tolerate each other and overcome rival sahti makers – and their father.” As the sisters navigate the challenges of competition, Nikki warns that “things don’t go too smoothly, resulting in physical and mental damage.”

As the narrative unfolds, the comedic elements deepen, entwined with the complexities of family relationships. Nikki notes, “The relationships between the sisters and their father are even more complex than before.” The story also introduces a new antagonist: rival sahti makers from a neighboring village, described as “two ladies who are as crazy as our sisters,” promising a comedic showcase of trash-talking and arm-wrestling.

Returning Cast and Character Development

Elina Knihtilä and Pijo Lonka reprise their roles as Pirkko and Taina, respectively. Lonka emphasizes the strength of the sisters’ bond: “They’re close, for sure. But how well they’re able to take on life’s challenges, both together and alone, is part of the story’s theme.” This intricate character dynamic adds depth, enabling the audience to empathize with their vulnerabilities and flaws. Lonka reflects on the liberating experience of portraying such genuine characters, saying, “It’s great to show such a wide spectrum of emotions without holding back, and the person to thank for that is Teemu.”

A Growing Franchise and Future Prospects

The original “100 Litres of Gold” not only garnered acclaim in Finland but has also piqued international interest, with Dennis Lehane reportedly working on a U.S. remake. Nurturing this successful franchise are director Teemu Nikki and producer Jani Pösö, who have previously collaborated on noteworthy projects like “The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic” and “Euthanizer.” Reflecting on their success, Pösö admitted, “It still feels a bit strange that it did so well. It’s like we kept on hitting our heads against a wall until it finally collapsed.”

As they aim to surpass the box-office achievements of the first film, Pösö shares insights into the sequel’s essence: “It’s a little bit darker, a little bit funnier and a little bit bigger.” He reveals that the narrative explores serious themes while maintaining a fun atmosphere, hinting at dramatic turns: “One of the sisters is not doing great; her liver has basically exploded.” While “200 Litres of Gold” can be enjoyed independently, Pösö assures that viewing the first film enhances the experience of the sequel, stating, “But the second one will make you want to watch the first one, and vice versa.”