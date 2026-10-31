Selma Blair’s Heartfelt Apology Following Shocking Plane Incident

Selma Blair is speaking out following her recent arrest on October 11, where she was accused of assaulting two flight attendants during a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York. In an emotional video shared on Instagram, the actress expressed her regret and addressed her fans directly.

Acknowledging the Incident

“Hi. It’s me, and I know I’ve been quiet for a couple of weeks since October 11th, and you deserve to hear from me directly, and I’m sorry that it’s taken this long,” Blair stated in the video. She explained that due to ongoing legal matters, her attorneys advised her not to delve into specifics regarding that day but emphasized her seriousness about the situation.

Reflections on Intent

Blair, known for her role in Legally Blonde, shared her belief in her inherent nature: “What I can tell you though is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself [is] that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone, a day in my life.” She continued with heartfelt apologies to those affected, saying, “And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed; I am so sorry.”

The Incident Details

Blair was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport after the confrontation on the flight, which reportedly resulted in injuries to the flight attendants—one of whom was hospitalized. Following the incident, Blair was also taken to the hospital and allegedly kicked a police officer and a nurse in the chest during the process.

Legal Proceedings

She faces two counts of assault and has pleaded not guilty. Additionally, the FBI is conducting its investigation into the events aboard the aircraft, which could lead to further charges.

Showing Gratitude

In her message, Blair expressed gratitude to those who reached out with support: “It has meant everything to me and my son, who is my world, as a scout who is also OK.” She concluded by stating her intention to focus on her health and her son while sending gratitude and love to her supporters.

Medical Context and Advocacy

Blair’s spokesperson previously stated that she experienced a medical emergency during the flight and clarified that there was no effort to open the aircraft door. Her attorney, Shawn Barnes, contributed insight during a court appearance, explaining that Blair had endured extensive and exhausting work hours before the flight and had suffered a head injury, which led to confusion and disorientation at altitude. The spokesperson also defended Blair’s health, noting that she has multiple sclerosis and pseudobulbar affect, conditions that can influence her medical episodes.