Selma Blair expresses remorse after distressing airport arrest

Selma Blair has publicly addressed her recent arrest on assault charges for the first time, expressing remorse toward those she affected following an incident during a flight earlier this month. The 54-year-old actress, known for her role in “Cruel Intentions,” shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, where she emphasized her understanding of the situation’s seriousness despite her attorneys advising her against discussing the matter.

Apology and Reflection

In her video posted on Friday, Blair expressed, “To the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry.” She acknowledged her silence since October 11 and stated, “You deserve to hear from me directly. And I’m sorry that it’s taken this long.”

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred on a Delta Air Lines flight traveling from Los Angeles to New York City, where Blair allegedly became “physically abusive,” leading to her removal from the aircraft. Reports indicate that two flight attendants sustained injuries, with one being taken to a hospital for treatment.

Blair faces two counts of second-degree assault in connection to the alleged actions. She is accused of kicking a Port Authority police officer who assisted her during the incident and later a nurse at the hospital. Blair has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Defending Her Character

In her video, Blair defended her character, stating, “What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life.” She expressed gratitude to those who reached out with love and support, adding that it meant everything to her and her son, referring to her service dog, Scout, as well.

Health Considerations

Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, shared that her condition affects her health and decisions. Her attorney indicated that the actor’s actions were a result of a medical emergency. At her court arraignment on October 12, her lawyer, Shawn Barnes, informed the judge that Blair had missed doses of her medication and had also suffered a fall that led to her hitting her head during the flight.

A representative for Blair stated that she experienced a medical emergency that contributed to the incident. The case has been adjourned until January 19, as confirmed by the district attorney’s office.

Moving Forward