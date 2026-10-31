Selma Blair Expresses Regret Over Plane Incident Apology

Selma Blair issued a heartfelt video apology on Friday regarding an incident that occurred on October 11, where she was involved in a confrontation on a flight that resulted in injuries to a flight attendant and a nurse at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Charges Against Blair

The 54-year-old actress is now facing two state charges of second-degree assault for the alleged actions during the fracas. In her Instagram video, Blair, known for her roles in “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde,” acknowledged the gravity of the situation while revealing that her legal team advised her to limit her comments regarding the ongoing case.

Apology and Explanation

In her apology, Blair expressed sincere remorse, stating, “What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life. And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, I frightened, alarmed: I am so sorry.”

Medical Emergency Blamed

Representatives for Blair have attributed the disturbance to a “medical emergency” that transpired during the flight from Los Angeles to New York. Following the incident, Blair was released from custody the next day after posting a $20,000 bail.

Court Details

At her court hearing, Blair’s attorney, Shawn Barnes, revealed that she had boarded the flight after missing several doses of a medication vital for managing her neurological symptoms. Additionally, it was noted that she had suffered a fall and hit her head during the flight. Barnes explained to the court, “These factors, your honor, coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation. Ms. Blair did not get on that plane intending for any of this.”