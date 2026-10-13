Selma Blair Arrested at JFK for Assaulting Delta Employees

Selma Blair found herself in a troubling incident at New York’s JFK Airport on Sunday, where she was taken into custody following an alleged assault on Delta Airlines flight attendants aboard flight 938 from Los Angeles.

Incident Details

The New York Port Authority Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. ET about a disruptive passenger identified as Blair, 54. Reportedly, during the flight, she punched a flight attendant, bit another, and attempted to open the aircraft door. According to audio released on Monday, the pilot described the situation, referring to Blair as “the disrupted passenger,” and indicated that she sustained an injury when she “bashed her head off of the bulkhead or something like that.”

Medical Evaluation and Response

Upon her arrival at the airport, Blair was taken into custody by the Port Authority Police and subsequently transported to the hospital for evaluation. The two flight attendants involved in the altercation reported injuries, with one requiring hospitalization for further examination. The FBI has taken over the investigation, as they are responsible for examining all incidents of assault on aircraft; however, they have not commented further due to long-standing Department of Justice policies. Specific charges against Blair remain unclear.

Delta Airlines’ Stance

A representative for Delta Airlines stated, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.” Thankfully, the disruption did not affect the flight’s operations, which landed ahead of schedule at JFK.

Publicist’s Statement and Past Incidents

In response to the incident, Blair’s publicist confirmed, “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.” This is not the first time Blair has faced turmoil on an airline; in June 2016, she caused a scene on a flight returning from Mexico, leading to hospitalization after she lost control due to a mix of alcohol and medication. In her apology, she expressed regret, explaining, “I made a big mistake yesterday… I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed.”

Blair’s History of Disturbances

Blair has previously admitted to biting several celebrities, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss, in her memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up. She attributed these actions to social anxiety, saying that her system sometimes gets “overwhelmed and instantaneously short-circuits.”

Recent Public Appearance