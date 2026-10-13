Selma Blair Faces Second-Degree Assault Charges After Airplane Altercation

Selma Blair, the actress known for her roles in “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde,” was charged with second-degree assault following a violent incident on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York on Sunday. The 54-year-old actress posted $20,000 in bail, which she paid via credit card, and was released from custody on Monday.

Details of the Incident

According to reports, Blair was removed from the plane and subsequently arrested by a Port Authority police officer after allegedly assaulting a flight attendant and a nurse who responded to the situation. The incident escalated during the flight when she allegedly punched one flight attendant and bit another. In a concerning turn, Blair also attempted to open the plane door while in the air. Upon landing at John F. Kennedy Airport, law enforcement was waiting to take her into custody. Two flight attendants reported injuries, and one required treatment at a hospital.

Court Appearance and Responses

Blair made her first court appearance on Monday evening, where she faced Judge Indira D. Khan at Queens Criminal Court. A representative for the actress later shared with Variety that “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.” The statement noted that she received immediate medical attention upon landing and is currently in stable condition.

Previous Incidents