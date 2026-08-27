Selena Gomez's Bold Move to Dismiss Bizarre Fraud Claim

Selena Gomez is taking a stand against a federal lawsuit that accuses her of defrauding investors in Wondermind, the mental health startup she co-founded with her mother, Mandy Teefey. Filed in Delaware federal court, the lawsuit alleges that Gomez and her co-founders misled investors into contributing nearly $1.2 million by making false promises regarding the company’s leadership, resources, and long-term viability.

Details of the Lawsuit

The complaint, initiated by Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind SPV I LLC on August 13, alleges common-law fraud, breach of contract, and securities fraud. Along with Gomez, the lawsuit names Teefey and their former business partner, Daniella Pierson. According to the plaintiffs, the founders asserted that Wondermind would develop a mental fitness app and engage in lucrative advertising deals, claiming that Gomez would be “intimately involved” as the head of marketing.

Response from Gomez’s Legal Team

In a motion filed on Wednesday, Gomez’s legal representatives requested the dismissal of all claims against her. Attorney Mathew S. Rosengart characterized the allegations as “absurd,” asserting that there is no evidence suggesting Gomez personally misled investors or made any false statements. He emphasized that Gomez was not a member of Wondermind’s board and never agreed to take on management responsibilities, holding only a consultancy role with the title of Chief Impact Officer.

Claims of Mismanagement and Disarray

According to the lawsuit, investors remained unaware of significant mismanagement and financial struggles within Wondermind, only learning the troubling details after articles from Forbes and The Cut highlighted the company’s issues. The plaintiffs claim they were misinformed about the startup’s progress and faced continued deception regarding its strategic direction.

Legal Arguments for Dismissal

Gomez’s motion to dismiss points out that the lawsuit lacks specific accusations of wrongdoing directed at her. It categorizes the allegations as “vague, generalized, and contradictory,” arguing that Gomez cannot be held liable for any alleged fraud. The motion cites that Teefey and Pierson served as Wondermind’s co-CEOs, handling day-to-day operations, while Gomez’s involvement was strictly as a consultant. Furthermore, a December 2022 email including Gomez was referenced, but her attorneys maintained that there were no allegations indicating that she was aware of any falsifications within the communication.

Statements from Co-Founders

Teefey and Pierson have yet to issue a public comment regarding Gomez’s dismissal motion. However, previously, Pierson has firmly denied any wrongdoing and expressed her readiness to provide concrete evidence and financial records to refute the claims against her. Pierson emphasized that she never utilized investor funds for personal expenses and highlighted her commitment to the business by investing her own money without drawing a salary.

Next Steps