Selena Gomez Ties the Knot with Benny Blanco

In a heartfelt and intimate ceremony, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco exchanged vows, marking the start of a new chapter as a married couple. The wedding, which took place on September 27, brought friends and family together in California to witness this joyous occasion. As details of the marriage unfold, the news of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco being married has captured the attention of fans and followers around the world.

The Ceremony

The wedding of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco was a private affair, filled with love and personal touches. Held on a beautiful Saturday, the ceremony reflected the couple’s desire for an intimate celebration surrounded by their closest circles. Gomez shared glimpses of their special day on social media, capturing the essence of their happiness with a simple caption: “9.27.25.”

A Journey to Forever

The couple’s relationship blossomed over time, beginning with their collaboration on Gomez’s 2015 hit “Same Old Love” and continuing with “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019. It wasn’t long before rumors of their romantic involvement were confirmed in December 2023, with Gomez revealing they had been dating for six months prior. Their engagement in December 2024 marked the next step in their journey.

In March 2025, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released a collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, further solidifying their creative and personal partnership.

A Partnership Built on Respect

Discussing her relationship with Blanco, Gomez opened up on Apple Music 1, describing it as the “safest” she’s ever felt. “I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she shared. “I’d have to say, overall, it’s the safest that I feel, and it’s been really lovely, and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Wedding Delays and Priorities

Despite their busy schedules, the couple prioritized their music over wedding plans. Earlier this year, Blanco revealed to Rolling Stone that Gomez often reimagined their wedding plans daily, yet their main focus remained on their album. “We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people,” he explained.

Gomez emphasized the significance of this moment in their lives, stating, “I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world. That’s my main focus right now, at least.”