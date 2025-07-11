Benny Blanco Admits to Shazaming His Own Tracks

Benny Blanco, the prolific record producer and songwriter, recently revealed a humorous quirk: he sometimes needs to Shazam his own creations. This unexpected confession highlights the challenges of navigating a vast catalog of music. With a career spanning over 16 years, Benny Blanco has crafted numerous hits but admits that keeping track of them isn’t always easy.

A Surprising Admission

During a candid conversation on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, Blanco shared his unique dilemma. Despite being the mastermind behind many popular tracks, he occasionally finds himself searching for the name of a song he enjoys in public settings, only to discover it’s one of his own. “The first, like, big pop thing that I ever worked on was Britney Spears,” he mentioned. “Sometimes I am in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this song’s so good.’ And I Shazam it, and then it’s my own song.” The app Shazam uses brief audio samples to identify tracks, a tool Blanco finds unexpectedly handy.

The Challenges of Memory

Blanco humorously attributes this forgetfulness to age and the sheer volume of his work. “I’m old and I can’t remember anything. And I’ve done like hundreds of songs that have come out,” he explained, reflecting on his extensive career. When podcast host Jake Shane seemed puzzled, Blanco asked, “Do you remember every single podcast, every word you said?… Let’s say you’re on your 16th season of your podcast and someone’s like, ‘Did you interview Chelsea Handler?’ And you’re like, ‘I think so?’” Shane conceded, “Oh, I guess you’re right.”

A Storied Career

Benny Blanco’s impressive portfolio includes collaborations with megastars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Maroon 5. Hits like “Love Yourself,” “Teenage Dream,” and “Diamonds” bear his signature touch. He even contributed to Selena Gomez’s 2015 song “Same Old Love” before their relationship began. Most recently, Blanco and Gomez released a collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, showcasing their artistic synergy.

Benny Blanco’s light-hearted confession about relying on Shazam underscores the complexities of managing a successful creative career. Even for a seasoned professional, recognizing one’s own work can present an amusing challenge.