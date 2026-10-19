Selena Gomez Reveals How Vaping Altered Her Singing Voice

Selena Gomez is sharing an important and personal message about her experiences with nicotine vaping, alongside a cheeky nod to her past relationship with Nick Jonas in her latest TikTok. The singer and Rare Beauty founder took to social media to candidly discuss the impact vaping has had on her voice and overall health.

Vaping’s Impact on Her Voice

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories on October 18, Gomez opened up about how prolonged use of nicotine has permanently altered her voice. “I’m not gonna be able to change my voice,” she expressed. “I vaped nicotine a lot, and just so everyone knows that’s somewhat vaped.”

A Candid Warning

The “Good For You” singer emphasized the difficulty of quitting nicotine, reminding her followers of the potential dangers. “Nicotine is so hard to quit,” she explained. “I think I just wanted to say if you’re going through it, or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it. It’s so stupid.”

Celebrating Progress

Despite the challenges she faced, Gomez shared a hopeful update about her journey to quit vaping. “I am really excited because I stopped,” she announced. “I just hope I can keep it up. It’s really hard.” Her vulnerability not only sheds light on the struggles associated with addictive habits but also inspires others who may be experiencing similar challenges.