Secure Your Spot for Doja Cat’s ‘Tour Ma Vie’ Concerts

Doja Cat is setting the stage for an unforgettable musical journey with her upcoming ‘Tour Ma Vie.’ Fans around the world are eager to secure their tickets to see this dynamic artist live. This guide will help you find where to buy tickets to Doja Cat’s highly anticipated tour, ensuring you’re ready when the sale goes live.

Where to Buy Doja Cat Tickets Online

For those planning to experience Doja Cat’s ‘Tour Ma Vie,’ tickets for the North American dates can be primarily purchased through Ticketmaster. However, her popularity means these could sell out quickly. For alternatives, check out resale platforms like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork, and more. These sites offer an array of options to snag your spot at one of Doja Cat’s electrifying performances.

Buying through resale sites like Vivid Seats and StubHub can sometimes reveal better deals. Here’s a closer look at these platforms where you can buy tickets to Doja Cat’s tour.

StubHub

StubHub is a popular option for securing resale tickets, especially if primary sales are exhausted. Ticket prices may fluctuate, so it could be worth waiting to see if prices drop as the tour date approaches.

Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats allows you to filter options by ticket type and price, helping you find the best available seats for Doja Cat’s shows.

SeatGeek

SeatGeek offers an innovative feature that provides a virtual view from your seat, helping you choose the perfect spot to enjoy the live experience.

TicketNetwork

TicketNetwork offers Doja Cat tickets not only for the North American venues but also includes selections for her UK and European legs, broadening the opportunities to attend.

When is Doja Cat Touring?

The North American part of Doja Cat’s ‘Tour Ma Vie’ kicks off in October 2026 and runs through December, starting in Detroit and wrapping up in New York. Here’s the detailed itinerary to catch her live:

Doja Cat ‘Tour Ma Vie’ 2026 North American Tour Dates:

Oct. 1 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 3 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 6 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Oct. 8 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Oct. 13 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 15 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 17 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Oct. 20 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Oct. 27 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 29 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena

Oct. 31 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 3 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov. 4 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 6 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

Nov. 7 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov. 11 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Nov. 13 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

Nov. 14 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Nov. 17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 18 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 20 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 21 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Nov. 23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov. 25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 27 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Nov. 29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Dec. 1 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Prepare for a thrilling ride as Doja Cat finally hits the road. Be sure to purchase your tickets early to secure a spot at one of the year’s most anticipated tours.