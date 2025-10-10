Secure Your Spot for Doja Cat’s ‘Tour Ma Vie’ Concerts

Doja Cat is setting the stage for an unforgettable musical journey with her upcoming ‘Tour Ma Vie.’ Fans around the world are eager to secure their tickets to see this dynamic artist live. This guide will help you find where to buy tickets to Doja Cat’s highly anticipated tour, ensuring you’re ready when the sale goes live.
Where to Buy Doja Cat Tickets Online
For those planning to experience Doja Cat’s ‘Tour Ma Vie,’ tickets for the North American dates can be primarily purchased through Ticketmaster. However, her popularity means these could sell out quickly. For alternatives, check out resale platforms like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork, and more. These sites offer an array of options to snag your spot at one of Doja Cat’s electrifying performances.
Buying through resale sites like Vivid Seats and StubHub can sometimes reveal better deals. Here’s a closer look at these platforms where you can buy tickets to Doja Cat’s tour.
StubHub
StubHub is a popular option for securing resale tickets, especially if primary sales are exhausted. Ticket prices may fluctuate, so it could be worth waiting to see if prices drop as the tour date approaches.
Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats allows you to filter options by ticket type and price, helping you find the best available seats for Doja Cat’s shows.
SeatGeek
SeatGeek offers an innovative feature that provides a virtual view from your seat, helping you choose the perfect spot to enjoy the live experience.
TicketNetwork
TicketNetwork offers Doja Cat tickets not only for the North American venues but also includes selections for her UK and European legs, broadening the opportunities to attend.
When is Doja Cat Touring?
The North American part of Doja Cat’s ‘Tour Ma Vie’ kicks off in October 2026 and runs through December, starting in Detroit and wrapping up in New York. Here’s the detailed itinerary to catch her live:
Doja Cat ‘Tour Ma Vie’ 2026 North American Tour Dates:
- Oct. 1 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- Oct. 3 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
- Oct. 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
- Oct. 6 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
- Oct. 8 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
- Oct. 13 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- Oct. 15 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Oct. 17 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- Oct. 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- Oct. 20 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- Oct. 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
- Oct. 27 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
- Oct. 29 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
- Oct. 31 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
- Nov. 3 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
- Nov. 4 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- Nov. 6 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
- Nov. 7 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- Nov. 11 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
- Nov. 13 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
- Nov. 14 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
- Nov. 17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- Nov. 18 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
- Nov. 20 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
- Nov. 21 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- Nov. 23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- Nov. 25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- Nov. 27 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- Nov. 29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Dec. 1 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Prepare for a thrilling ride as Doja Cat finally hits the road. Be sure to purchase your tickets early to secure a spot at one of the year’s most anticipated tours.