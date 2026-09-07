Screen Industries Define Bold New Standards at Lumiere Summit

In a significant development for the screen industries, nations, industry organizations, and rights groups came together at the Lumière Summit held at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, to adopt five thematic declarations encompassing crucial issues in the sector, including artificial intelligence, piracy, image education, gender equality, and environmental sustainability.

Key Signatories and Open Declarations

Among the notable signatories of these declarations are France, the Republic of Korea, SACEM (the Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique), and Adami, which manages performers’ rights in France. Notably, all five declarations remain open for additional signatories, inviting broader participation from global stakeholders.

The Focus on Artificial Intelligence

As AI technology increasingly permeates various aspects of the screen industry—from screenwriting and visual effects to content recommendation—the Saint-Paul-de-Vence Declaration on Artificial Intelligence aims to define guidelines for its ethical use. Rather than questioning whether the screen industries should utilize AI, the declaration focuses on establishing the terms of use and governance.

The declaration outlines six principles crucial for shaping future legislation and industry practices. First, it emphasizes that AI systems producing or transforming cultural works must adhere to the 2005 UNESCO Convention on cultural diversity. Second, it asserts the importance of fair compensation to creators when their works are used for training AI models. The third principle highlights the need to preserve human artistic and creative jobs, aligning with public policy objectives.

Moreover, the principles call for transparency regarding the datasets used in AI training, mechanisms for rightsholders to identify their work’s use, and the affirmation that nations can develop their cultural policies as technology evolves. The sixth principle advocates for AI development in languages beyond the global mainstream, extending rights protections across the entire creative spectrum—from writers and producers to performers and voice artists.

Combatting Piracy in the Film and Audiovisual Sector

The Declaration on the Fight Against Film and Audiovisual Piracy responds to the challenges posed by transnational piracy, committing signatories to four strategic actions. These include establishing a permanent multilateral body to connect regulatory and enforcement agencies, enhancing intelligence-sharing on illicit services, collaborating with online intermediaries for effective site-blocking, and creating consistent standards enabling enforcement actions taken in one country to be recognized in others. Countries such as France and the Republic of Korea, along with organizations like the Motion Picture Association, are among the signatories.

Progress on Gender Equality and Safer Work Environments

The Declaration for Safer Sets and Greater Gender Equality acknowledges that while progress has been made, there is still considerable work to be done. It promotes three essential commitments aimed at ensuring equal opportunities in employment, financing, and festival participation, alongside stronger mechanisms for preventing and reporting harassment in the workplace. Since 2021, France’s CNC has mandated that public funding for projects requires compliance with harassment-prevention regulations.

Advancing Image Education and Environmental Sustainability