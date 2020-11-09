Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Have Supper Date Amidst Love Buzz

After sparking partnership reports by spending Halloween with each other, Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin rejoined for one more evening out on Nov. 7.

Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Hamlin, 19, could not conceal the reality that they most likely to supper with each other on Nov. 7! Eagle-eyed followers fasted to discover that both celebrities uploaded images of pasta recipes from the very same dining establishment, La Lune, on their Instagram Stories. Scott captioned his picture, “My love,” while Amelia wrote “Family Dinner” on hers.

Nevertheless, both were not the only ones, as their common buddy, Marie Lou Bartoli, was likewise on the ‘date night.’ Still, followers could not help but ask themselves if this was brand-new proof that something might occur between Scott and Amelia. Besides, they were seen reaching a Halloween celebration with each other on Oct. 31, also. Paparazzi outside the celebration harassed them, and Amelia fasted to adamantly reject that she was romantically involved with Scott, however.

Amelia is the daughter of Kris Jenner’s long time buddy, Lisa Rinna, so the young adult has actually run in the very same circle as Scott and the KarJenners for fairly time. “Scott is most definitely not dating Amelia,” a source informed HollywoodLife. “He merely showed up to the [Halloween] celebration with a team of friends, men, and ladies. They’re not romantically involved whatsoever.”

Scott separared from his sweetheart, Sofia Richie, after 3 years with each other over the summer season. Ever since, he’s been found out and concerning with versions like Megan Blake Irwin and Bella Banos, while likewise spending a fair bit of time with his ex-spouse, Kourtney Kardashian. Scott joined Kourtney and her family members on a luxurious trip for Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday celebration in October. The ex-lovers also uploaded images of themselves spending time alone with each other…

Scott and Kourtney have 3 children with each other and have actually hit it off as co-parents for numerous years now. Nevertheless, followers are really aloud about wanting that friendship to turn into something extra once more! In the meantime, it appears like they’ll be maintaining every person presuming, however.