Scooter Braun’s Take on Justin Bieber’s Swag Album

In a recent heartfelt revelation, Scooter Braun, the well-known music executive, has expressed his admiration for Justin Bieber’s new album, Swag. As someone who played a pivotal role in Bieber’s rise to stardom, Braun’s words carry significant weight in the music industry. The album, praised for its authenticity, marks an important milestone in Bieber’s career, one that Braun enthusiastically acknowledges.

Authenticity at Its Finest

Shortly after the end of their professional relationship in 2023, which involved a $31.5 million settlement for cancelled shows and unpaid commissions, Braun took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Bieber’s latest work. “This is, without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date,” Braun stated, emphasizing the genuine nature of Swag. He highlighted the album’s raw and beautiful essence, noting, “And that matters.”

A Longstanding Connection

Braun’s connection to Bieber dates back to the late 2000s when he discovered the young artist through a YouTube video. Though their business ties have officially ended, Braun, who has managed major stars like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, remains a staunch supporter of Bieber’s journey. His recent retirement from music management hasn’t diminished his respect for the pop star.

A Journey of Growth

Reflecting on Bieber’s evolution, Braun expressed his pride in witnessing the artist’s growth over nearly two decades. “I’ve had the privilege of witnessing his growth for almost two decades,” Braun shared. He emphasized the significance of Bieber fully stepping into his own as an artist with Swag, praising the emotional investment poured into the project. “He poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run,” Braun remarked.

As Justin Bieber continues to make waves with his album Swag, the words of Scooter Braun serve as a testament to his unwavering support and belief in Bieber’s talent and artistic journey.