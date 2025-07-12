Justin Bieber Embraces Full Creative Control Post-Scooter Braun Split

Justin Bieber‘s latest album, “Swag,” marks a significant turning point in his career, largely due to a newfound sense of creative freedom following his split from longtime manager Scooter Braun. According to sources, Bieber has embraced this autonomy, showcasing a purer musical identity than ever before. This change has not only influenced his new work but also allowed him to gain complete ownership of his music.

Embracing Creative Freedom

The separation from Braun, which had been on Bieber’s mind for quite some time, has granted him the freedom he long desired. A source close to the musician emphasizes that “Swag” is an expression of Bieber’s true artistry, unencumbered by external pressures to produce chart-topping hits. “Breaking away from Braun and his team has been something that Justin has wanted for so long and now that he’s fully free, he could finally share this album with his fans and with the world,” the source revealed.

A Fresh Musical Journey

This chapter in Bieber’s career is marked by a total ownership of his masters, starting with “Swag.” The ability to steer his musical direction without outside influence was crucial for Bieber. “Having full creative freedom, sadly, is something new for him as an artist. Not having to stress about creating the perfect single, or perfect album allowed for him to create the best body of music he’s ever made,” the insider mentioned. This autonomy has resulted in work that is both honest and vulnerable.

A Stellar Comeback

“Swag” has swiftly climbed to the top of music charts, claiming the Number One spot on both Spotify and Apple Music. This album marks Bieber’s most successful global streaming day yet. The collection features collaborations with artists such as Gunna, Lil B, Dijon, Cash Cobain, and Sexyy Red, and has been praised for its creative diversity and exploration of adult themes.

Rob Sheffield of Rolling Stone praised the album for its depth, stating that it showcases Bieber’s new reality through some of the “most creative and wide-ranging music of his life.” With “Swag,” Bieber has not only unlocked a new chapter in his career but has also reaffirmed his place as a significant force in the music industry.