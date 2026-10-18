Savannah Bananas Game Schedule: Plan Your Banana Ball Experience

The Savannah Bananas are set to take their unique brand of baseball beyond the borders of the United States in the 2027 Banana Ball season, promising an exciting adventure for fans and players alike. With their innovative and entertaining approach to the sport, the league has gained a loyal following since its inception in 2020. The recently released schedule indicates that this high-energy team will be making international appearances in Mexico and Canada, further expanding their fan base.

International Matches Scheduled for 2027

The Savannah Bananas will kick off their international journey in Monterrey, Mexico, where they are slated to face off against the Texas Tailgaiters for two games on February 5 and 6. Following that, the Party Animals and Loco Beach Coconuts will make their way to Tijuana, Mexico, to compete in a two-game series scheduled for February 12 and 13.

As the season progresses, the Bananas will continue their international tour in Canada. They will head to Toronto to challenge the Indianapolis Clowns in two games on August 14 and 15. Furthermore, the Texas Tailgaiters and Party Animals will meet in Winnipeg for games on August 26 and 28, rounding out an ambitious schedule that marks a historic expansion for the franchise.

Jackson Olson Celebrates the New Journey

Amid this exciting news, Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson is also in the spotlight as he competes on season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. In anticipation of the upcoming travels, Olson took to Instagram to express his enthusiasm: “Time to get your passports ready.” His dual engagements in both baseball and dance add a unique flair to the already dynamic team culture of the Savannah Bananas.