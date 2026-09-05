Tijuana, Todavía: A Gay Refugee's Struggle for Safety

In an industry often defined by expansive budgets and extensive timelines, the upcoming film Tijuana, Todavía stands as a testament to creativity forged under constraints. Directed by Gabriel Gutiérrez Morales, this project was produced with a modest budget of €200,000 ($234,000) and brought to life in a mere three weeks—an impressive feat that has earned it a coveted spot at the 83rd Venice Film Festival, competing for the prestigious Queer Lion award.

A Film Born of Challenges

Working alongside renowned producer Humberto Busto, known for his role in “Amores Perros,” Gutiérrez Morales had a tight 10-month window to develop, write, produce, shoot, and complete the film—part of the Biennale College – Cinema’s annual training program. Busto reflects on the experience: “Not even the smallest films in Mexico are made with a budget that tiny, but all those restrictions made it a very joyful experience.”

A Story of Queer Migration

Similar to last year’s Queer Lion and Horizons winner, which put Mexico in the spotlight for the 2027 Oscars, Tijuana, Todavía is set in the border town that gives the film its name. The narrative intricately explores the relationship between Maksim, a young queer man fleeing Russia to evade military service in the ongoing war with Ukraine, and Chava, a middle-aged gay man contending with the entrenched machismo culture of Northern Mexico.

Addressing Urgent Issues

As Busto, who plays Chava, explains the film’s relevance: “It speaks directly to the current situation in Russia and the challenges faced by queer individuals who migrate to countries like Mexico. This experience of displacement and reinvention at the border is the core identity of the film.” He adds that, as queer filmmakers, they feel compelled to address the societal threats towards their community: “We want to counter with this film and establish a dialogue.”

A Reflection of Reality

Gutiérrez Morales underscores the film’s significance by elaborating on its setting choice: “The border has been part of conversations around immigration for years, but it’s often portrayed as a war zone. What you rarely see is the border from the other side. Tijuana is where I grew up, and I wanted to depict that perspective.”

Personal Connections

Tapping into personal experience, Gutiérrez Morales shares, “One of the seeds for the film came when I was still living in Tijuana, shortly after I came out. I struggled to find community in person, and through online friendships, I connected with a gay man from St. Petersburg. We’ve been friends for about a decade.” This friendship laid the groundwork for the film’s emotional depth.

Finding a Star Amid Constraints

Despite limited resources, Busto and Gutiérrez Morales faced challenges in casting a Russian actor for the role of Maksim. By chance, they discovered Petr Filimonov, whose real-life experiences mirrored those of his character. Filimonov had fled due to persecution for his opposition to the Ukraine war and his sexual orientation, ultimately making his way to Mexico.

In a pivotal moment during his audition, Filimonov articulated a profound connection with the character: “I’m Maksim. I’ve traveled all this way because this is a story you wrote, without even knowing me.” His background in acting further enhanced the authenticity of his portrayal, making the film all the more impactful.

Real-Life Parallels

The filmmakers also included the Casa de Luz refugee shelter in their narrative—a choice that reflects real-life occurrences. The shelter’s founder experienced a strikingly similar story, having fallen in love with a Russian man who sought refuge there. Their story of love and perseverance only amplifies the film’s message of hope and resilience.

Looking Ahead