Jackson Olson Reacts to 'Cancel Culture' After Guillermo Rodriguez Feud

Jackson Olson is making headlines once again, but this time he’s using humor to navigate controversy. The Dancing With the Stars contestant recently stirred the pot with remarks directed at fellow contestant Guillermo Rodriguez, and he’s now reflecting on the fallout from that incident.

A Playful Take on Controversy

Just a week after his comments regarding Rodriguez’s dancing prowess sparked debate, Olson took to social media to poke fun at his own misadventures. In a light-hearted tone, he joked about the current challenges in his life, including the feeling of being “canceled.”

Behind the Scenes of DWTS

In an Oct. 11 TikTok post, Olson shared a glimpse of his experience on set. The video featured his professional dance partner Emma Slater leaving the rehearsal studio with her boyfriend, fellow pro Alan Bersten. The couple humorously mouthed along to the song “Gotta Go My Own Way” from High School Musical 2. Olson captioned this clip with a cheeky remark: “When your dance partner has to leave you for her boyfriend.”

Sports and Dancing Combine

Adding to his streak of misfortunes, Olson combined his personal and professional woes in the same post by referencing his baseball team’s loss. His team, the Savannah Bananas, faced off against the Texas Tailgaters in the inaugural Banana Bowl championship on the same day, leading him to quip, “First I get canceled, then we lose the Banana Bowl and now this?!”

Reflecting on Past Comments

Before the viral TikTok and his playful acknowledgment of being “canceled,” Olson had made a controversial remark under a video featuring Rodriguez and his partner, Witney Carson. He questioned the ability of another athlete, who had successfully recreated one of Rodriguez’s dances, saying, “Seriously how did you do this better than him with 2 hours of rehearsal.” This comment was later deleted but had already drawn attention to Olson’s competitive spirit.