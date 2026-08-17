Isabel Hernández Joins Mexico’s Madrefoca Amid Festival Buzz

In an exciting development for international cinema, Mexico’s Madrefoca Cine has joined forces with Zoe Films, LaDoc, and Fiasco to co-produce “Isabel Hernández,” the feature debut of Italian filmmaker Giorgio Giampà. This collaboration marks a significant step in cross-border filmmaking, highlighting the rich narratives emerging from both Italy and Mexico.

Spotlight at San Sebastián Film Festival

“Isabel Hernández” has been selected as one of 15 titles for the 2026 Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum at the San Sebastián Film Festival, a prestigious platform that showcases impactful projects from both regions. This recognition underscores the film’s potential and the growing influence of Zoe Films, which recently garnered attention with Ali Asgari’s “A Bit of Light” competing at the Venice Film Festival and Shawn Garry’s “After Elena,” featuring Alfredo Castro, slated for Toronto’s Centrepiece section.

An Intriguing Narrative

The film’s storyline revolves around a young agronomist living in the Guatemalan jungle who uncovers her estranged father’s legacy while watching a documentary about Latin American migrants in the U.S. Her search for truth leads her to two men recently deported by ICE, who reveal different facets of her father’s life, driving Isabel to confront the haunting memories shaped by Guatemala’s civil war.

“Isabel tries to piece together the past, claim a future of her own, find her own peace,” Giampà explained. The narrative is enriched by Giampà’s extensive seven-year research in Guatemala, where he engaged with forest communities and interacted with Mayan survivors and former guerrillas, firmly rooting the film in real-life experiences.

A Unique Casting Approach

In a bid to deepen the film’s authenticity, Giampà plans to collaborate primarily with non-professional actors whose life stories resonate with the narrative. This strategy aims to echo the film’s research-driven methodology, ensuring that the performances reflect genuine experiences.

Production Timeline and Support

Shooting for “Isabel Hernández” is scheduled for autumn 2027. The project is also part of the TorinoFilmLab FeatureLab 2026 and previously participated in the EAVE Producers Workshop 2025, receiving development support from the Film Commission Regione Campania.

About Madrefoca and Zoe Films

Madrefoca Cine, co-founded by producer Alejandro Saevich in 2023, is also backing Nathalia Acevedo’s “Salón de Belleza,” which competed at Venice Days this year. Meanwhile, Zoe Films has a growing portfolio, including Asgari’s “Divine Comedy,” which was chosen for Venice Horizons in 2025, and Alessandro Cassigoli and Casey Kauffman’s “Vittoria,” shown in Venice Horizons Extra in 2024. The company’s short film roster includes Giampà’s “Astronauta,” set for Clermont-Ferrand’s 2026 International Competition, alongside Mel Nocetti’s “I Used to Call That Man Home,” screened at Rotterdam earlier this year.

Upcoming Festival Event