Sandra Bullock Reveals Disturbing Audition Experiences and Rom-Com Exit

In a recent conversation with friend and fellow actress Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine, Sandra Bullock opened up about her career choices, revealing the deliberate steps she took to reshape her path in Hollywood. Bullock, known for her iconic roles in romantic comedies, made a significant decision in the mid-2000s to step back from the genre due to the criticism she was receiving for her work.

Confronting the Industry’s Expectations

During their chat, Aniston asked Bullock if she ever consciously chose the direction of her career. Bullock recounted two pivotal moments: the first being her early days as a struggling actress in New York, where she faced numerous inappropriate auditions. “I was a waitress, I was auditioning for every pervert that existed asking me to drop my pants. I was like, ‘Nope, not the role for me,’” she reflected. This determination to maintain her values helped her navigate the challenging landscape of the industry.

A Shift Away from Romantic Comedies

The second moment of intentionality came after Bullock had established herself as a box office star. “The only time I was intentional about my career was when I said, ‘I need to stop right now with the rom-coms,’ because I was getting so much shit for them,” she shared. Bullock’s decision led her to take on a dramatic role in the Oscar-winning film “Crash.” She expressed a desire to explore different facets of her acting abilities: “I wanted to start flexing other muscles.”

The Transition and Its Rewards

Bullock had garnered significant success with romantic comedies throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, starring in beloved films like “While You Were Sleeping” and “Miss Congeniality.” However, after her 2002 film “Two Weeks Notice” became a hit, she took a two-year hiatus from the genre to pursue more serious roles. Reflecting on her transition, Bullock admitted, “It’s a very risky feeling to say, ‘I’m going to drop what feels like my comfort zone…’” Aniston acknowledged the difficulties in shifting from comedy to drama, noting that the industry often undermines comedic performances, despite their complexity.

A Return to Rom-Coms and Continued Success

Ultimately, Bullock’s choice to step away from romantic comedies proved beneficial. “Crash” not only earned Bullock the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding ensemble but also won the Academy Award for best picture. She returned to the rom-com genre in 2009 with “The Proposal,” one of her most successful films, although the same year saw her star in “All About Steve,” which earned her a Razzie for worst actress. Nonetheless, 2009 also brought her critical acclaim with “The Blind Side,” earning her an Oscar for best actress.

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