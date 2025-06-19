Sabrina Carpenter’s Bold Move: Phone-Free Concerts?

Sabrina Carpenter is contemplating a move that could profoundly change the concert experience for her fans. As a pop sensation known for her engaging live performances, Carpenter is considering following in the footsteps of other artists by banning phones at her concerts. This decision stems not just from a desire for a more immersive atmosphere but also from personal experiences that highlight the potential benefits of such a move.

The Allure of a Phone-Free Concert

For Sabrina Carpenter, the constant presence of phones during performances is both familiar and frustrating. She recently shared with Rolling Stone, “This will honestly piss off my fans, but absolutely,” acknowledging the potential backlash from her audience. Inspired by attending a phone-free Silk Sonic concert in Las Vegas, she described it as a transformative experience reminiscent of the 1970s, full of energy and connection. “Everyone’s singing, dancing, looking at each other and laughing. It really, really just felt so beautiful,” she recalled.

Navigating the Digital Dilemma

The Manchild singer understands the modern-day compulsion to capture memories, acknowledging that she can’t “blame people for wanting to have memories” from her shows. However, there’s also a humorous side to her reluctance about being scrutinized by cameras. She joked, “I also don’t want fans to zoom in on me when I’m 80 years old up there.” Carpenter candidly admitted to growing up accustomed to the sight of phones at concerts, which makes their presence feel “unfortunately super normal.”

Joining a Growing Movement

Should Sabrina Carpenter opt for a no-phone policy, she would be joining the ranks of artists like Bob Dylan, Adele, and Madonna, who have embraced phone bans to enhance the live experience. These artists believe that reducing distractions can foster a more engaged and present audience.

The Future of Carpenter’s Career

As her career continues to ascend, with achievements like achieving her second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Manchild and gearing up to release her album Man’s Best Friend in August, Carpenter remains open to evolving her concert dynamics. Her experiences and aspirations suggest that creating a unique, memorable environment may take precedence over digital documentation.