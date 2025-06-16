Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Her Second Chart-Topping Hit with “Manchild”

Sabrina Carpenter has achieved a remarkable milestone with her latest hit, “Manchild,” which soared to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100. This success marks her second number one single, demonstrating her growing influence in the music industry. Carpenter’s new track, featured as the lead single from her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend, is setting the stage for what could be another defining summer anthem.

Remarkable Debut on the Charts

“Manchild” has made an impressive debut, securing the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with a staggering 27.1 million streams. Additionally, the single sold 20,000 units, underscoring its widespread appeal. This achievement follows almost a year after Carpenter’s first number one hit, “Please Please Please,” which also received significant acclaim. By displacing Alex Warren’s “Ordinary,” which had dominated the charts for two weeks, Carpenter continues to showcase her dynamic presence.

Sabrina Carpenter: A Rising Star

This latest success suggests that Carpenter may once again claim the song of the summer title, following the popularity of her previous hit, “Espresso.” Meanwhile, the charts saw shifts with Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae’s “What I Want” dropping to third and Wallen’s “Just in Case” taking fourth. Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” which held the number one spot for 13 weeks earlier this year, completed the top five this week.

Controversy and Musical Identity

Sabrina Carpenter’s path to her new number one hit hasn’t been without controversy. The artwork for her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend and her provocative Rolling Stone cover have sparked conversations online. Addressing the critique in her Rolling Stone feature, Carpenter remarked, “It’s always so funny to me when people complain… Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it.” Her candid comment highlights how public perception often focuses on specific aspects of her work.

Competition and Industry Dynamics

Even as Sabrina Carpenter celebrates her chart-topping achievement, the competition remains fierce. Morgan Wallen’s album I’m The Problem has enjoyed four consecutive weeks at number one, with Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI debuting strongly at second. Meanwhile, K-Pop group Enhyphen’s Desire: Unleash and TikTok influencer Addison’s debut album illustrate the diverse array of musicians vying for attention.

Sabrina Carpenter’s rise on the charts with “Manchild” underscores her evolving role in the music scene. As she prepares to release Man’s Best Friend, fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating what she will achieve next.