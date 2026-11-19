The 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards brought the star-studded event back to Nashville, where fans were treated to an electrifying performance from Taylor Swift, marking her first appearance on the CMA stage in 13 years.

Swift’s Triumphant Return to the CMA Stage

At 36, Swift captivated the audience with a medley of her beloved hits, including “I Knew It, Knew You,” her original contribution to Disney and Pixar’s upcoming “Toy Story 5.” This year, she was nominated for the prestigious single of the year award at the CMAs, highlighting her enduring impact on the country music landscape.

A Show of Star Power

During her performance, Swift was joined by several notable figures from the country music scene. Stars like Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson, Jennifer Nettles, Kristian Bush, Little Big Town, and Keith Urban lent their support, with Urban notably playing guitar alongside Swift. The collaboration underscored the camaraderie and excitement of the evening.

Memorable Moments from the Night

Swift’s last appearance at the CMAs was in 2013, when she delivered a heartfelt acoustic rendition of “Red” alongside Alison Krauss and Vince Gill. This year’s performance not only marked a significant milestone in her career but also served as a reminder of her roots in country music, blending nostalgia with her evolving artistry.