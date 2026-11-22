It’s been a challenging year for Ariana Grande, marked by personal and professional hurdles. In September, she took a break from the spotlight after her global concert tour, facing scrutiny over her noticeably slimmer appearance. This year also saw her withdrawal from a musical alongside Jonathan Bailey, which ultimately led to the collapse of the entire production. Additionally, her romantic life has attracted significant attention and criticism.

Ending the Year on a High Note

However, Grande is set to conclude the year on a triumphant note with her role in “Focker In-Law,” the latest installment in the beloved “Meet the Parents” franchise. Co-starring with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, she showcases her impressive on-screen presence alongside these Hollywood veterans. Her casting rejuvenates the series for new audiences while infusing it with her iconic charisma. Although she doesn’t perform musically—a job taken on by Stiller in an awkward scene—Grande skillfully highlights her comedic talent, which she previously honed during her Oscar-nominated performance in “Wicked” and her multiple hosting gigs on “Saturday Night Live.” Her work in this film serves as a powerful reminder of her abilities as a consummate entertainer and emerging comic actor.

“Ari is slight of stature, but she is a powerhouse,” said John Hamburg, the film’s writer and director.

A Confident Performance

Hamburg noted that Grande threw herself into the project with remarkable ease, despite this being just her second leading role in a feature film. He recalled a pivotal early scene where her character, a former hostage negotiator, reveals a potentially sociopathic side. “I was like, ‘Oh, she’s gonna make my job easy,’” Hamburg said, expressing surprise at how Grande embraced the challenge. Her character, Olivia Jones, is a confident, former FBI agent turned corporate leader, complicating her relationship with the film’s other characters.

The Plot and Dynamic

“Focker In-Law,” which releases the day before Thanksgiving, follows Olivia as the new girlfriend of Henry Focker, played by Skyler Gisondo. In this new twist on the classic series, it’s Henry’s turn to introduce his partner to his family, represented by Stiller and Teri Polo as well as De Niro and Blythe Danner. With the family gathering in Long Island to celebrate Jack’s 80th birthday, Greg, Stiller’s character, finds himself disliking Olivia almost immediately, believing she is manipulating his young son.

Olivia is positioned as both the love interest and a formidable adversary for Greg. The audience is encouraged to root for her, while still questioning her motives—an intricate balance for any actor. Grande utilizes her petite frame to her advantage, the confidence she exudes making it clear that she, nor her character, should be underestimated. “She’s got to play all these sides. I think she really does deep work on the arc of the character, and then you combine that with great comic timing,” Hamburg explained. “All that adds up to this complex character who I think can be romantic, be funny, and be a little scary as well.”

A Nostalgic Yet Fresh Comedy

With mid-budget comedies mostly relegated to streaming services, “Focker In-Law” not only feels refreshing for 2026 but also reminds audiences of the charming chaos that made its predecessors successful. The previous three films garnered over $1.1 billion at the global box office and included plenty of slapstick moments featuring Stiller’s character stumbling through various mishaps. However, at the core of this new installment is a familiar family dynamic that, while comfortable, still harbors discomfort.

Grande’s Enduring Charisma

Grande’s performance reflects her innate charisma, a quality she has nurtured since making her Broadway debut at just 15. Her absence from the set for a brief period while filming “Wicked” left a noticeable void, as both Hamburg and the crew felt the loss. “I was so sad. Like, I missed her!” Hamburg remarked. “I texted her a picture from the set: ‘This isn’t right not having you here!’”