Russell Brand’s Lawyer Denounces Allegations as ‘Corrupted and False’

In a recent courtroom session, Russell Brand’s defense attorney, Ian Winter, argued that the allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian and YouTuber have been significantly influenced by a 2023 documentary, casting doubt on the credibility of the six women involved. He claimed they are “thoroughly contaminated” by the media coverage surrounding Brand, particularly Channel 4’s investigative program, Dispatches.

Allegations Influenced by Media Coverage

During his closing arguments on November 2, Winter suggested that the women’s decision to come forward was orchestrated rather than spontaneous. “They have all come forward because they have been brought at the invitation of that program,” he contended, asserting that the allegations are fundamentally corrupted by the publicity surrounding the documentary and its implications. He described the media’s portrayal of Brand in Dispatches and the Sunday Times as having “poisoned the wells,” encouraging more individuals to come forward with accusations against him.

Questioning the Victims’ Credibility

Winter sought to undermine the allegations by scrutinizing the behavior of Brand’s accusers. He emphasized that some of the women did not resist during the encounters, implying consent. For instance, he referred to the fifth complainant’s claim that Brand anally raped her in 2009, stating, “She didn’t roll over, or kick out, or try to stop him in any way.” Furthermore, Winter labeled her an “obsessed fan,” aiming to diminish her credibility.

He also highlighted what he described as the “normal” behavior exhibited by the first complainant who accused Brand of raping her in 1999. Winter argued that her uncertainty regarding whether she had been raped when speaking with police, as well as her apparently normal demeanor the day after the alleged assault, undermined her claims. “It is simply not possible for you to be raped and think it is normal,” he insisted.

Challenging the Perception of Guilt

Additionally, Winter claimed that the women described Brand’s behavior post-allegations as “normal,” suggesting that this is incompatible with guilt. He asserted, “There’s no evidence [Brand] is some kind of psychopath who rapes people and thinks it’s normal,” stating that Brand’s perceived normalcy during and after the alleged incidents indicates he believed all encounters were consensual.

While acknowledging Brand’s “immense amount of sex” throughout his life, Winter maintained that none of it was unlawful. He encouraged the jury to overlook any moral objections to his client’s conduct, asserting, “Living a highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful however morally distasteful you may find it.” He concluded, “Even being manipulative in the pursuit of consensual sex is completely lawful.”

Prosecution’s Stance

The prosecution rested its case against Brand prior to Winter’s closing arguments. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones defended the women, affirming their independence and rejecting Winter’s claim that the media had unduly influenced them. Karmy-Jones argued, “It’s absurd to suggest that the reporting had such a subliminal hold on the minds of six perfectly rational women” leading them to “invent, reimagine, recharacterize, recast” their experiences.