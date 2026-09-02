Royal Funding Boost: King Charles Allocates $135 Million

The UK’s House of Commons has sanctioned an updated funding formula for the British monarchy, approving that King Charles III will receive nearly £100 million ($135 million) annually to support the Royal Household. This substantial sum is sure to evoke surprise among everyday citizens navigating their tighter budgets.

King Charles To Receive $135 Million For Royal Duties

The approved funding serves as core support for King Charles’s official royal duties and will also cover essential maintenance for royal palaces. Dan Tomlinson, a Treasury minister, noted that this increase comes as the King has “significantly increased” his number of engagements compared to the later years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, during which fewer state visits and foreign engagements occurred.

With the recent approval from the House of Commons, the Sovereign Grant Bill has been introduced, setting the core annual funding at £99.9 million for the fiscal year 2027-28. This grant will encompass the expenses associated with King Charles’s public duties, including official travel, palace upkeep, and staff salaries.

Funding The Reservicing Of Buckingham Palace

The funding allocated to the monarchy derives from the profits of the Crown Estate—a collection of land and properties owned by the reigning monarch. As reported by the Independent, a portion of these profits contributes to the Exchequer.

As the 10-year reservicing project for Buckingham Palace approaches completion, the Sovereign Grant is set to diminish from £137.9 million ($185 million) to £72.1 million in 2025-26 and further to £51.8 million in 2024-25. Alongside this, the Crown Estate’s net profits allocated to the Sovereign Grant will increase to approximately 20.5 percent, up from the current rate of 12 percent.

Tomlinson explained that this decision is based on anticipated Royal Household costs and Crown Estate revenues between 2027 and 2032. He emphasized that this level of funding will enable the Royal Household to address property maintenance backlogs that have accumulated during years of constrained funding, notably during the pandemic.

Additionally, these funds will facilitate the replacement of aging systems to bolster cybersecurity and implement energy-efficient heating systems.

Tomlinson reported that refurbishing costs for royal palaces have climbed from £18 million in 2016-2017 to an anticipated £33.6 million next year. Addressing the funding increase, he justified it by asserting that it reflects a comprehensive assessment of the Royal Household’s needs, ensuring adequate support for the public duties performed by King Charles and the royal family.