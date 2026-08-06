Stream the 2026 British MotoGP Race Online Free Today

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MotoGP is set to return to the legendary Silverstone circuit for the 2026 British Grand Prix, marking the 26th occasion this historic venue has hosted the event. This season is shaping up to be particularly intense, with Aprilia’s Jorge Martín leading the championship with a narrow 14-point margin over Ai Ogura from Trackhouse and Dominican superstar Marc Márquez of Ducati. Márquez recently made headlines by securing his 10th win in the premier class at the German GP. In addition, Marco Bezzecchi is expected back in the race after recovering from a collarbone fracture, although Fermín Aldeguer will not participate, making this weekend’s race a crucial chapter in the ongoing title battle.

How to Watch the British MotoGP Online for Free In the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can catch the 2026 British Grand Prix on Fox Sports (FS1). For those without cable subscriptions, several streaming services offer access to this channel. Here’s a rundown of options for streaming the race for free or at a low cost. Editor’s Pick DirecTV ➤ Five-day free trial

➤ $64.99/month

➤ Up to 185+ channels

DirecTV includes FS1 in its MySports Genre Pack along with larger Signature Packages. These offerings begin with a five-day free trial, allowing new subscribers to enjoy a free livestream of the British MotoGP. Following the trial, the plan starts at $64.99 per month, with a discount on the first month. YouTube TV ➤ 7-21-day free trial

➤ $64.99/month

➤ Up to 100+ channels

YouTube TV also offers FS1 as part of its channel lineup, with free trial options ranging from 7 to 21 days. Once the trial period concludes, packages start at $64.99 per month, allowing access to a wide array of programming. Fubo ➤ Five-day free trial

➤ $64.99/month (First month)

➤ Up to 300+ channels

Fubo is another excellent option, providing FS1 in all its plans, except the Latino package. Users can take advantage of a five-day free trial, after which the monthly fee starts at $64.99, with a promotional discount for the first month. Fox One ➤ $19.99/month

➤ Free trial

➤ Includes FS1 and Fox Deportes

For those looking for an affordable option, Fox One offers an engaging way to watch the British MotoGP. The service kicks off with a three-day free trial and costs $19.99 monthly after that, including FS1 and Fox Deportes.