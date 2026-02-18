Ronda Rousey Faces Gina Carano in Netflix MMA Return

Ronda Rousey’s return to MMA is creating a buzz in the world of combat sports, as she prepares to face Gina Carano in a highly anticipated matchup streaming on Netflix. This event marks a significant moment for fans as two iconic fighters reunite in the ring, nearly a decade after Rousey’s last fight. The announcement has captivated both long-time followers of MMA and a new generation of enthusiasts.

The Big Return

Ronda Rousey is stepping back into the octagon. Nearly ten years after bowing out from professional fighting, she has announced her return to MMA, ready to face the formidable Gina Carano. “Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!” Rousey declared in a statement to ESPN on February 17. This fight promises excitement for MMA fans past, present, and future.

Streaming Live on Netflix

The much-anticipated showdown is organized by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and will debut on Netflix on May 16. Fans worldwide are eager to witness these two legendary fighters back in action. The decision to stream the event on Netflix ensures a broad audience, maximizing reach and engagement with viewers around the globe.

Life Beyond the Ring

Since her retirement from MMA, Ronda Rousey has expanded her horizons. She became a mom to daughters La’akea and Liko’ula with her husband, Travis Browne, and transitioned into wrestling with WWE until 2023. Rousey also showcased her talents in Hollywood, featuring in the Fast & Furious and The Expendables franchises. Similarly, Gina Carano transitioned to acting, appearing in Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool, and The Mandalorian following her last fight in 2009.

Gina Carano’s Insights

After Ronda Rousey’s announcement, Gina Carano shared her perspective on how this epic matchup came to fruition. The clash between these two powerhouses signifies not just a return to fighting but an iconic moment in women’s sports history. As the countdown to May 16 continues, fans eagerly anticipate one of the most thrilling events in MMA.