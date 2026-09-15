Romantic Comedy 'The Bottom Line' Welcomes Star-Studded Cast

In an exciting development for film enthusiasts, actors Alma Pöysti, William Spetz, and Pekka Strang have been cast in the upcoming romantic comedy “The Bottom Line,” directed by Jon Blåhed. Pöysti will take on the lead role of Iris, a central character navigating the complexities of midlife and relationships. This new project is set to be showcased at the Finnish Film Affair, part of the Helsinki International Film Festival, taking place from September 23-25.

The Story of Iris

The film focuses on 45-year-old Iris, a musician whose life on the ferry between Vaasa and Umeå hasn’t unfolded as she hoped. Stuck in the mundane, her aspirations begin to shift when a younger music producer sees her in a new light, stirring a desire for change. However, this pursuit leads her into a web of deception that could jeopardize everything she holds dear. At its core, “The Bottom Line” is a romantic comedy that explores themes of self-deception, longing, and the courage needed to embrace one’s identity before risking what truly matters.

A Unique Setting

The narrative unfolds across Vaasa, Umeå, and the ferry that bridges the two, representing a connection not just between two countries but also between three languages: Swedish, Finland-Swedish, and Finnish. This ferry serves as a significant emotional setting in the film, with Iris caught between different paths her life could take.

Creative Insights

Blåhed describes “The Bottom Line” as “a modern romcom with a tragicomic edge, combining warmth, humor, and sexuality.” For him, the Kvarken region holds personal significance—having grown up near the Finnish border—and he seeks to create a film that authentically represents this often overlooked part of the Nordic landscape, while delivering a universally relatable story about love, relationships, and the quest for self-fulfillment.

The Role of Music

Music plays a vital role in the film, with the character of Iris using her performances to reflect her inner emotional journey. Markus Krunegård has been brought on board to write original songs for Iris, which Pöysti will perform within the film.

Production Details