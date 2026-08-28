Nordic Strategies Propel Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value' Worldwide

Joachim Trier’s Cannes Grand Prix winner “Sentimental Value,” featuring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, and Elle Fanning, is emerging as a significant case study for independent distributors regarding the potential for Nordic arthouse cinema to make an international impact. This success story illustrates how strategic festival positioning can be effectively complemented by robust local marketing efforts.

Festival Traction Meets Local Marketing

During a recent Europa Distribution panel at New Nordic Films in Haugesund, distributors from various countries—including Taiwan, Romania, Czechia, France, and Hungary—discussed their marketing initiatives for Trier’s film alongside Hlynur Pálmason’s “The Love That Remains.” The conversation shed light on both the opportunities and challenges faced when promoting prestigious Nordic films abroad.

Success in Taiwan

In Taiwan, Albert Yao from Swallow Wings reported that “Sentimental Value” attracted approximately 22,000 admissions during its January to April run. This figure is impressive, particularly in a marketplace where European arthouse films vie for attention against Hollywood blockbusters, Japanese animations, Korean cinema, and local productions.

The distributor cleverly timed the film’s release to coincide with awards season and based their marketing campaign on collectible artwork. Over several weeks, they unveiled different posters featuring diverse artistic interpretations, including Japanese designs, centering on the film’s sisterly themes, and later U.S. and fan-created versions. The inclusion of character bookmarks further broadened the appeal.

This scarcity strategy not only encouraged early attendance but also prompted repeat viewings as audiences sought to collect different artwork versions. The approach aligned with a broader Taiwanese interest in limited-edition theatrical merchandise, maintaining enthusiasm for the film well beyond its opening weekend.

Romanian Response and Retrospective Campaigns

Romania’s Bad Unicorn took a somewhat different approach. Bianca Maria Roiu noted that demand for “Sentimental Value” was evident months before its release, with screenings at Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest selling out rapidly. The distributor capitalized on this momentum by organizing a “Joachim Trier Winter” retrospective in cities like Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara, pairing the new film with Trier’s previous works, “Oslo, August 31st” and “The Worst Person in the World.”

The promotional campaign was extensive, encompassing radio, bookstores, coffee shops, cinema advertising, and installations across Bucharest’s metro. An interactive press screening invited over 200 guests to bring personal items signifying sentimental value, generating additional social media content centered around the film’s theme.

Ultimately, “Sentimental Value” remained in Romanian cinemas for 16 weeks, accumulating over 29,000 admissions. Roiu highlighted the film’s performance as reflective of a unique confluence of circumstances, contrasting it with the distributor’s previous release, “Armand,” which, despite featuring Reinsve, didn’t see similar success.

Strong Performance in Czechia

Aerofilms in Czechia reported even greater numbers. Marketing lead Anna Rampa revealed that positioning the film around its ensemble cast, emotional themes, and Scandinavian identity paid off well. An early showcase at the Karlovy Vary festival, attended by Skarsgård, built vital anticipation ahead of its winter release, culminating in approximately 36,000 admissions, surpassing Aerofilms’ figures for “The Worst Person in the World.”

Chain of Success for Nordic Films

While the discussions highlighted a clear path to success for “Sentimental Value,” they also pointed out that a strong reputation and a recognizable Nordic brand do not guarantee commercial viability. Pálmason’s “The Love That Remains,” which also premiered at Cannes, served as a counterexample. Distributors framed its performance within the particular economics of auteur cinema, marking it as a more challenging commercial endeavor.

In France, the distributor Jour2Fête invested about €150,000 ($175,000) in prints and advertising to support “The Love That Remains.” Although final admissions were below 20,000, Johanna Mayer underscored that this did not deter the company’s commitment to Pálmason, who has a unique voice in the industry.

Moderate Success in Hungary and Czechia

In Hungary, Mozinet’s Zsolt Almási reported around 4,800 admissions for “The Love That Remains,” following a marketing campaign emphasizing Icelandic imagery and lifestyle partnerships. Although this number may appear modest, it set a record as Pálmason’s most successful theatrical release in Hungary and kept the film in cinemas for over three months after its premiere.

Conversely, Aerofilms faced a tougher reception in Czechia, where “The Love That Remains” gathered less than 7,000 admissions despite an extensive campaign featuring dog-friendly screenings and culinary tie-ins. Nonetheless, Anna Rampa affirmed the distributor’s interest in continuing their relationship with Pálmason, resonating with the broader sentiment that the value of working with such auteurs may not always be evaluated strictly on a per-film basis.

Audiences and Prestige Redefined