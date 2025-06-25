Rolling Stones Embrace Zydeco Sound in Clifton Chenier Tribute

The Rolling Stones have ventured into new musical territory with a fresh tribute to the King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier. In a fascinating blend of cultures and sounds, the legendary rock band has embraced zydeco in their rendition of Chenier’s “Zydeco Sont Pas Salés,” showcasing their musical versatility and deep appreciation for diverse genres. This latest release not only highlights the Rolling Stones’ enduring influence but also brings a renewed spotlight to the vibrant world of zydeco music.

The Stones’ Exploration of Zydeco

The Rolling Stones’ passion for musical exploration is as iconic as Keith Richards’ love for scarves. Known for their deep roots in blues and country, the band reveals an unexpected fondness for zydeco, the energetic, French-infused folk music of Louisiana. Richards shared with Rolling Stone, “We never just listened to the blues. Zydeco has been a part of what we always listen to… You listen to American music wherever it came from, even if it was in French.”

This fascination comes alive in their latest studio effort since 2023’s “Hackneyed Diamonds,” featuring a cover of Clifton Chenier’s “Zydeco Sont Pas Salés.” This track is part of a broader tribute to Chenier, celebrating his unique synthesis of blues, R&B, and zydeco.

Contributing to a Vibrant Tribute

Following contributions from artists like Lucinda Williams and Taj Mahal, The Rolling Stones add their unique flair to “A Tribute to the King of Zydeco,” set to release this Friday. This homage includes a mix of seasoned musicians such as David Hidalgo, John Hiatt, and Steve Earle, alongside fresh voices like Charley Crockett and Molly Tuttle, all collaborating with Louisiana talents to reimagine Chenier’s work.

In their version of “Zydeco Sont Pas Salés,” Mick Jagger added his signature harmonica and sang in French Creole, enriching the track with diverse lyrical influences. Producer C.C. Adcock initiated the collaboration by sending Jagger a stripped-down version with accordionist Steve Riley. Jagger expanded the lyrics by drawing from various older versions of the song.

Creating a Unique Musical Fusion

Richards and Ron Wood later contributed guitar parts, with Richards remarking that he initially didn’t realize his bandmates were involved in the track. “I was the last one. I was listening to the track, and I said, ‘I know that harp player,’” Richards noted.

Covering zydeco posed unique challenges for the band, particularly in adjusting to its intricate rhythms. “The difficult thing is the bar length,” Richards explained. “It’s a little tricky, because it’s not a straight 12-bar, but that’s the charm of it.”

The result is a dynamic and electrifying version of “Zydeco Sont Pas Salés” that honors Chenier’s genre-blending legacy. Jagger recounted, “It was really quite old-fashioned and folkie when I did it… It’s fun to do these things… this sounds kind of different and interesting.”

Looking Forward

As they explore zydeco, the Rolling Stones continue working on new music in London, with producer Andrew Watt, following their recent collaboration on “Hackneyed Diamonds.” Richards conveyed their ongoing creative process, “We’re just putting some stuff together and seeing what happens. We cut all the time, you know, so whenever we can gather together, we’ll cut.”