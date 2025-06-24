Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Display Affection at London Premiere

In a heartwarming display of affection, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were spotted sharing a tender moment in London at the premiere of ‘F1: The Movie.’ This star-studded event, held on June 23, 2025, showcased not just the film’s exciting premise but also the chemistry between the two, further igniting public interest in their blossoming relationship.

A Special Moment at the Premiere

At the European premiere of ‘F1: The Movie,’ de Ramon was seen adjusting Pitt’s scarf, a simple yet intimate gesture that did not go unnoticed by onlookers. The event, held in London, brought together a star-studded cast and the film’s esteemed production team. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ and produced by industry legends like Jerry Bruckheimer and F1 icon Lewis Hamilton, the film promises a thrilling experience for racing enthusiasts.

The Film’s Unique Approach

‘F1: The Movie’ follows the journey of Sonny Hayes, played by Pitt, a retired Formula 1 driver who returns to mentor rookie Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris. Unlike traditional racing films, this production had its actors behind the wheel of modified Formula 2 cars, providing an authentic racing experience. As noted by The New York Times, there were no green screens or safety rigs—just pure open-wheel racing at astounding speeds of up to 200 mph.

Training for the Role

To execute the breathtaking stunts, Pitt underwent extensive preparation, training for months under the guidance of former F2 champion and lead driving choreographer, Lucian Bacheta. “The first month is just learning to trust the car,” Pitt remarked in the production notes. He added, “Even as every instinct in your body is screaming, ‘No! No! No! No! No! It’s gonna give way!’” This commitment to authenticity is bound to leave audiences amazed.

Star Power on the Red Carpet

This premiere saw not only Pitt and de Ramon but also a host of Formula 1 legends like Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon gracing the red carpet. Among the attendees were figures from diverse realms of entertainment, including Spice Girl alum Geri Halliwell and F1 team principal Christian Horner, all rallying to support the film and its cast, which features talents like Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and others. ‘F1: The Movie’ is set to hit U.S. theaters on June 27, promising an exhilarating ride for fans.

As Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon share a tender moment in London at ‘F1: The Movie’ premiere, audiences are not only treated to a glimpse of their blossoming romance but also to a groundbreaking film that shakes up the racing genre. Excitement builds in anticipation of its release, as both the film and its stars capture the imagination of many.