Rodrigo Santoro and Camila Pitanga Join Forces in ‘Garota da Urca’

In a significant development for Brazilian cinema, acclaimed actors Rodrigo Santoro and Camila Pitanga are set to headline the upcoming film “Garota da Urca,” directed by the well-respected Marcelo Gomes. Known for his previous works, including “Cinema, Aspirins and Vultures” and “Joaquim,” Gomes will collaborate with screenwriters Luciana Paes and Leonardo Moreira, the latter of whom is recognized for “Oxygen Masks Will Not Drop Automatically.” “Garota da Urca” is produced through a partnership between Matizar Filmes and Misti Filmes.

Renowned Director and Talented Cast

Gomes recently shared insights about the film while conversing with Santoro at the Rio Film Festival, where both expressed mutual admiration after years of observing each other’s careers. Santoro, who gained international fame with roles in productions like “Love Actually” and “300,” is one of Brazil’s most notable screen exports. In contrast, Pitanga shines as a beloved figure in Brazil’s telenovela scene and has also starred in critically acclaimed films such as “I’d Receive the Worst News from Your Beautiful Lips.”

A Deeper Look at ‘Garota da Urca’

While Gomes is keeping the specifics of “Garota da Urca” largely under wraps, he revealed that the film centers on a married couple nearing their 50s, grappling with the existential dilemmas often associated with middle age. This adult comedy promises to explore themes of love and sex, mirroring the increasing appetite for such narratives in contemporary cinema, akin to the success of Olivia Wilde’s “The Invite.” “We’ve been working on this project for over three years, so this has been a very happy coincidence,” Gomes remarked about the film’s timing.

Exploring Themes of Time and Emotion

Commenting further on the narrative, Gomes explained that the film aims to delve into the complexities of love over time, questioning how emotions can be preserved as relationships evolve. “It’s not about whether or not love resists the passage of time; it’s about facing how we change over time,” he elaborated. By casting actors who resonate personally with the characters’ life stages, he hopes to anchor the film in authentic emotions. “That’s how we got to Camila and Rodrigo, and I am thrilled to be undergoing this journey with such talented actors,” Gomes added.

Actors’ Perspectives on Aging and Experience

Santoro shared his admiration for Gomes, stating he has been a fan for over two decades, praising him as “a filmmaker who loves his characters.” He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate, emphasizing the value of the filmmaking process. “I feel very grateful for the opportunity to make this film with him because I can already imagine the process of making the film, which, to me, is the most precious thing.”

While discussing the notion of turning 50, Santoro acknowledged societal constructs surrounding the milestone but emphasized personal growth and vitality. “There is this social construct and mythology around 50, but there is also something that happens within us… I think it’s a very interesting moment of life.” He humorously added that he is not currently facing a marriage crisis, and instead, views his career as a reflective journey that allows him to probe his own questions through his characters.

Audience Anticipation