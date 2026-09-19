Rodrigo García Saiz Shares His Deeply Personal Journey in 'Morro'

Director Rodrigo García Saiz’s latest film, “Morro,” which premiered in the New Directors section at the San Sebastián Film Festival, delves into the profound bond shared between a man and an unlikely canine companion. This sophomore feature represents García Saiz’s most personal endeavor to date, reflecting his lifelong connections with dogs and his introspective exploration of the violence in Mexico, the country he left behind.

Exploring Human-Animal Bonds Amidst Violence

“Morro” tells the story of Mateo, a veterinarian in rural Mexico grappling with the guilt of losing his son. The underlying tension of violence lurking in the community becomes palpable when he encounters Morro, an injured dog owned by a local drug lord. Through their silent, judgment-free companionship, Morro helps Mateo rediscover a sense of purpose, sparking a heartwarming premise: Who saves whom?

García Saiz emphasizes that the film is not about drug trafficking, nor does it depict violence explicitly. Instead, he focuses on the moral and physical context surrounding the characters. “I wanted to reflect on what happens to the people who stay,” he explains. “An animal that doesn’t judge and asks for nothing but love can make a significant difference.”

A Personal Narrative Rooted in Research

The inspiration for “Morro” stemmed from his research into conflict zones, where García Saiz encountered stories that closely mirrored his film. “It was exhilarating to realize what I had in my mind was a reality for others,” he shares. Collaborating with screenwriter Carlos Armella and other contributors, he wove a narrative that resonated deeply with his own experiences.

Finding the Perfect Canine Actor

Casting the right dog for the role proved to be a challenge. García Saiz wanted a dog that wasn’t overly trained, one that could naturally connect with his lead actor, Gustavo Sánchez Parra. After an extensive search, they found the perfect match, a dog that not only resembled the character described in the research but also instinctively bonded with Parra, who even took him home during filming.

Technical Choices with a Purpose

The production was noteworthy for its decision to shoot on 35mm film, a bold choice that García Saiz feels adds a unique spirit to “Morro.” “Shooting in 35mm was a way of going back to basics,” he explains. “The environment on set became almost sacred, demanding full attention from everyone involved, which was vital when working with both a skilled actor and a live animal.” This creative decision was supported by Kodak and PhotoKem, which helped ensure the film’s visual integrity.

Looking Ahead

As he reflects on his journey with “Morro,” García Saiz is already contemplating his next project, which promises to be even more personal. He plans to explore his relationship with his father, who passed away on García Saiz’s tenth birthday.