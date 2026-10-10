Stream Georgia vs. Alabama: Watch the Epic Football Clash Free

Tonight marks a pivotal moment in the 2026 college football season as the undefeated No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in what promises to be a thrilling matchup. Set against the backdrop of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, this game is eagerly anticipated by fans and analysts alike.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama Game: Date, Time, Channel

The much-anticipated Georgia vs. Alabama game will air on Saturday, October 10, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT on ESPN.

Where to Stream Georgia vs. Alabama Game Online Free

Cord-cutters can easily livestream the game via several platforms that carry ESPN. Options include DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV. Both DirecTV and Fubo offer free trials, allowing viewers to catch the game without any cost. For detailed streaming options, here’s an overview: TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Stream free : DirecTV, Fubo

: DirecTV, Fubo Date, start time: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Streaming Options Breakdown DirecTV DirecTV offers ESPN as part of its MySports Genre Pack and larger Signature Packages. Take advantage of their five-day free trial to watch tonight’s game at no cost. After the trial, plans start at $64.99 per month, with potential introductory discounts available. Fubo Fubo provides ESPN in both its Core and Ultra packages. A five-day free trial is available, making it accessible for fans wanting to watch the game for free. Regular pricing begins at $63.99 for the first month after the trial, with higher rates for the Ultra package. ESPN Unlimited ESPN Unlimited is another streaming option that encompasses all ESPN content in one app. Subscriptions cost $29.99 per month or $229.99 annually, but unfortunately, there is no free trial available. Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV offers ESPN as part of its extensive channel lineup. While the platform does not provide a free trial, you can receive 50% off your first month, making it $49.99 for the first month before returning to the regular price of $99.99.