Chris Hansen's Surprising Review of Robert Pattinson in 'Primetime'

In a candid interview, Chris Hansen, renowned for his role in exposing online predators during his time on Dateline NBC, recently shared his thoughts on the film Primetime, which features Robert Pattinson portraying him during the infamous To Catch a Predator series. Hansen expressed his concerns about the film’s accuracy and its portrayal of both him and the work he has dedicated his career to.

Critique of the Film

The 67-year-old former journalist revealed that he was not consulted during the making of Primetime and opted not to view the movie in advance, stating that he refused to sign a document requested by the film studio for an early screening. Ultimately, he attended the movie’s opening night to see it for himself.

In an interview with Jesse Watters, Hansen described the film as “overly dramatized” and reminiscent of a “fever dream,” suggesting that it strayed significantly from reality. “In a way, it’s a hit piece on me and the series,” he remarked, adding that the film discredits the important work done to protect children from harm. “It’s an insult to the thousands of men and women who want to do the same thing,” he emphasized.

Robert Pattinson’s Performance and Directorial Choices

Hansen did not hold back in his critique of Pattinson’s portrayal, giving the actor a “D” grade for his performance. He felt the depiction of Hansen bordered on caricature, stating, “They make him look like a character in a horror film.” He criticized the artistic choices made in the film, pointing out the “green hue” applied to Pattinson’s character and how it contributed to a depiction of a “detached, unhinged, dark, and unlikable” version of himself.

Hansen was equally critical of director Lance Oppenheim, noting that Oppenheim seemingly aimed to create a horror-like atmosphere rather than portray the reality of the situation. “He didn’t want to have his mind polluted by anything positive that this actually achieved over the last 22 years,” Hansen said in a YouTube video. “Hollywood wants to demonize the guy doing what I think is very good work that has created a dialogue that didn’t exist before,” he continued, voicing his frustration over the film’s narrative choices.

Conclusion

As Hansen reflected on the film, he expressed concern over the potential misrepresentation of his efforts to safeguard children and the reality behind the series. He insisted that the work done over the years is vital and should not be overshadowed by a sensationalized portrayal. “You have to question the motives of not coming forward and talking to me or anyone I worked closely with over the years,” he concluded.