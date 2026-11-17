With Robert Pattinson officially announced as the next James Bond, speculation is mounting about who will play the iconic spy’s nemesis. Enter Brad Pitt, who has expressed enthusiasm for the villain role.

Brad Pitt’s Exciting Reaction to Bond News

At the premiere of his latest film, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” Pitt was caught off guard by the Bond announcement but quickly expressed his approval. “Is that right?! You know what, I love this idea,” he shared with Extra TV on the red carpet. “I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices, I think he’s the real deal. That’s great, good call.”

Pitt’s Villainous Aspirations

When questioned about the possibility of taking on a villainous role opposite Pattinson, Pitt responded playfully, “Robert! Denis!” referencing the film’s director, Denis Villeneuve, with a wink to the camera. He further stated, “You know, I’d like to do that. I’d be up for that. I mean, my man Javier [Bardem] did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on.” Bardem portrayed the memorable antagonist in the 2012 film “Skyfall,” joining a list of formidable foes in the franchise that includes Christopher Walken, Jonathan Pryce, Mads Mikkelsen, Christoph Waltz, and Rami Malek.

Pitt’s Confident Pitch

Later in the evening, when asked again about stepping into the villain role by Complex, Pitt was more direct in his enthusiasm: “Sign me up for the villain. Get Denis Villeneuve on the flip phone, let’s go!”

A Return to Villainy