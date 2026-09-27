Anna Kendrick Thrilled to Direct 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'

Anna Kendrick is currently at the Zurich Film Festival for the European premiere of Lauren Miller Rogen’s much-anticipated film “Babies.” In a recent conversation, Kendrick expressed her excitement about taking on the role of director for her upcoming project, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel for Netflix.

Excitement and Preparation for Directing

“Obviously, over the moon and so excited,” Kendrick described her feelings about the directing project. The film is penned by Liz Tigelaar, known for her work on “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Casual,” with current revisions being made by Francesca Sloane, who has credits on “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “Atlanta,” and “Fargo.” Taylor Jenkins Reid herself is involved as an executive producer.

Kendrick spoke candidly about the nerves she experienced before stepping onto the set for the first time. A pivotal conversation with her “Pitch Perfect” co-star Brittany Snow, who navigated her own first-time directing jitters with “Parachute,” helped calm her fears. “She went: ‘You’re gonna get on set and know what to do, stop it,’” Kendrick recalled. “It was just so cut and dry and exactly what I needed to hear.”

Reflections on ‘Pitch Perfect’

Diving into her time on “Pitch Perfect,” Kendrick noted the “historical revisionism” surrounding the film, suggesting it often gets labeled a sleeper hit despite its initial box office performance. She explained how the film gained a “second life” on HBO during a time before streaming became the norm. “At the same time, the studio asked me to record a full-length version of the ‘Cup Song’ and do the music video, which, again, I thought: What a waste of money, but sure!”

What she initially viewed as a questionable investment transformed into a massive success; “Cups (Pitch Perfect’s ‘When I’m Gone’)” became a viral sensation, amassing over 2.5 million digital downloads and 600 million combined views on YouTube, even reaching No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Reflecting on the achievement, Kendrick remarked, “I don’t think anything that bizarre will ever happen to me again. It was so cool. I got a platinum record to hang in my house, like I’m Snoop Dogg or something!”

Friendships Forged Through Film

The “Pitch Perfect” experience also gifted Kendrick a tight-knit group of friends, including Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, and Hailee Steinfeld. “We didn’t choose each other. We didn’t ask for it. Now, we’ll be in each other’s obituaries [laughs],” she shared. “It’s beautiful to have these people where, if any of us is experiencing something troubling, it’s like ‘Avengers, assemble.’” Kendrick described how the group rallies around one another during challenging times, turning to support each other as a family.

Despite its lasting impact, Kendrick clarified, “There’s been a kind of revisionist history” regarding the film’s box office success, noting, “It did fine, but it wouldn’t have gotten a sequel off the strength of the box-office numbers.” Still, she acknowledged how the films’ success enabled her to take on other projects, including her upcoming work as the lead in “Alice, Darling,” which she believes may not have materialized without the success of “Pitch Perfect.”

Working with Seth Rogen in ‘Babies’

During the talk, Kendrick also reflected on reuniting with Seth Rogen in “Babies,” 15 years after their previous collaboration in “50/50.” Directed by Lauren Miller Rogen, the film draws on the couple’s personal experiences, exploring the decision-making process around having children. “They just have one of those relationships where you’re like, God, they just make it look so easy,” Kendrick observed. “It feels like one of those, you and me against the world relationships; it’s just so lovely.”

A Desire for Challenging Roles

When discussing her recent project, Chris Rock’s well-received film “Misty Green,” Kendrick expressed a desire to explore roles involving rage and anger, which she feels are types of characters not typically associated with her. “I’m not usually asked to play rage or anger,” she admitted. She recounted a scene where costar Daniel Kaluuya’s character turned explosively angry, prompting a discussion with Rich Sommer about their shared experiences of not often portraying such intense emotions.