Rickie Fowler Merges Soccer Style with Golf in Puma Collaboration

Rickie Fowler, known for pushing boundaries in golf fashion, takes his flair for style to new heights with a unique collaboration that merges soccer culture with the sport’s traditional attire. This venture with Puma Golf introduces the “Field to Fairway” collection, where soccer-inspired aesthetics meet the fairway’s elegance, redefining golf apparel.

A Dynamic Partnership

On July 15, Puma Golf teamed up with Reigning Champ to launch an innovative collection that blends soccer’s passion with golf’s sophistication. Known for his daring fashion choices, Rickie Fowler is the ideal ambassador for this collaboration. His track record of bold neon looks and flat-brim hats has already left a mark in the golf world, making him the perfect fit for “Field to Fairway.”

This collection delves into Puma’s rich soccer heritage, renowned for iconic kits and streetwear influence, and integrates it seamlessly into golf fashion. The result is a line that defies the conventional, offering a fresh take on what golf attire can be.

Collection Highlights

The pieces within “Field to Fairway” are both stylish and functional. With deep green tones and classic soccer jersey textures, the collection includes polos, quarter-zips, and caps that blend performance with a contemporary edge. Even the footwear is crafted with a nod to soccer’s street style, featuring a design suitable for both the course and casual outings.

“As an athlete and lifelong sports fan, I love how the Field to Fairway collection celebrates sport at an international level. Both sports continue to grow on the world stage,” said Rickie Fowler, expressing his enthusiasm for the blend of soccer and golf elements in this line.

Where to Find the Collection

Timed perfectly with Fowler’s appearance at The Open, the “Field to Fairway” collection is now available for purchase. Enthusiasts can find it at pumagolf.com, reigningchamp.com, and selected retailers, offering golf aficionados a fresh and stylish way to hit the links.

Rickie Fowler’s venture into merging soccer with golf fashion showcases his enduring influence as a trendsetter, reinforcing the exciting possibilities when two unique sports cultures collide.