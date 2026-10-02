Rick Devens Triumphs in Shocking Big Brother Season 28 Finale

In an exciting conclusion to an engaging season, Big Brother season 28 crowned its champion on October 1. The finale pitted three formidable houseguests against each other: Taylor Brown, Drew Campbell, and Rick Devens, a former Survivor player who has now made his mark as a Big Brother icon.

Path to Victory

Throughout the season, each contestant showcased unique gameplay strategies, but ultimately, it was Devens who captured the Jury’s favorable votes to secure the win. The finale traditionally begins with three finalists, but only two advance to make their final pitches, and in a dramatic series of events, it was Devens who triumphed in the critical three-part Head of Household competition.

Finale Highlights

With his victory in the Head of Household, Devens faced a crucial decision: whom to take with him to the final two. Initially committed to bringing his closest ally, Drew, to the end, Devens found himself at a crossroads. Taylor delivered a compelling last-minute pitch, warning that if Devens did not choose her, he risked losing her vote, as well as the support of LaTrice Verrett.

The Showdown

This high-stakes decision ultimately underscored the complexity of alliances and the importance of strategic gameplay in Big Brother. Devens navigated the pressure and made his choice, setting the stage for what would become a riveting finale.