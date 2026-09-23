What Contestants Bring to Survivor and Their Earnings Revealed

From its inception, the reality competition series Survivor has pushed contestants to their limits, testing their survival skills and strategic prowess. However, the challenges extend beyond the game itself, as castaways are occasionally faced with real-life natural disasters, leading to the rare instance of game pauses for safety reasons. Notably, this came to light during seasons 33 and 37, where cyclones prompted the evacuation of contestants in Fiji, showcasing the interplay between the show’s inherent challenges and nature’s unpredictability.

Evacuations During Cyclones

The first significant evacuation due to a natural disaster occurred during the filming of Millennials vs. Gen X (season 33) in 2016, when a cyclone struck Fiji. Host Jeff Probst recalled the decision to relocate the contestants to base camp for their safety. “We made the decision to bring them to base camp so that we would all be together. We put each tribe in a separate room with absolutely nothing in it,” he explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The contestants spent the night under strict observation, devoid of any food, blankets, or pillows, yet they respected the integrity of the game during this unexpected break. “To their credit, they did not talk or try to form alliances. They honored the good faith agreement we had made. The next morning, we returned them to the beaches and the game resumed,” Probst added.

Repeating History in Season 37

In a surprising twist, season 37 in 2018 experienced not one, but two evacuations due to cyclones, further highlighting the challenging conditions faced by castaways in Fiji. Probst reiterated the importance of maintaining the integrity of the game during these interruptions, stating that once again, competitors were sequestered and monitored to prevent any gameplay. Reflecting on the contestants’ responses, Probst noted, “They appreciated we were looking out for them. Equally important, they also respected that the game, while temporarily on hold, was still alive and so they did not challenge us or try to get away with anything,” he remarked in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly.