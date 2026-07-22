RHOSLC Star Whitney Rose Splits From Justin After 16 Years

Stars of Bravo‘s reality series face a major turning point: Whitney Rose and her husband Justin Rose have separated after 16 years of marriage, multiple outlets report. The split comes amid a relationship long documented on television, and neither spouse has publicly explained what prompted the separation.

Reports and outreach

The separation was reported by multiple outlets. E! News reached out to reps for the former couple but did not receive an immediate response.

Family and the show’s future coverage

The couple are parents to daughter Bobbie, 16, and son Brooks, 13; Justin also has three sons from his first marriage. It is expected that their marriage issues will surface on the Bravo series’ upcoming seventh season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Problems previously chronicled on screen

Throughout the show’s first six seasons, viewers have seen the pair’s ups and downs — including job losses, failed business ventures and financial troubles — laid out on camera. Those challenges have been a recurring theme in the couple’s storyline on RHOSLC.

Whitney’s anniversary reflection

Whitney, who founded Wild Rose Beauty, has publicly acknowledged the couple’s rough patches in the past. While celebrating their wedding anniversary last year she wrote on Instagram, “I looked up the ‘symbol’ and ‘gift’ that you give someone who is celebrating 16 years and it told me that the symbol is wax,” Whitney wrote on Instagram in November. “At first, I was like wth but I started reading more about it and it’s beautiful.”